Filling & Scheduling Supervisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

To be plant tag to coordinate all interface activities between Tianjin plant and toll filling service provider and to acting as scheduling supervisor to prepare and issue weekly production schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

To work with planning team and production team to prepare for weekly production schedule.

To work out packed raw material daily requisition and send the requisition to warehouse for raw material sorting and heating operation.

To coach and supervise JDE operator to conduct JDE operation for work order generation, raw material receiving, work order closing and any other JDE related operations.

To act as NPI plant tag to coordinate plant related functions and verify plant capability and capacity to introduce new products basing on new product launch check list and following up gap closure actions with support from related functions.

To act as plant tag to work with toll filling service provider to solve any interface problems between plant and toll filling service provider.

To develop toll filling, scheduling and JDE operation related procedures and working instructions and ensure daily operation is fully compliance to procedures and working instructions.

Requirements:

Bachelor or above degree in management or engineering.

5 years working experience in production, at least 2 years of production management experience.

Fluent in both oral and written English

Basic PC skills (word processing & spread sheets)

Professional in lubricant product and production knowledge preferred.

Skill in implementing International Standards Organization (ISO) management system.

Strong communication and coordination skill, strong accountability.

Experience in setting up a brand-new plant or operation team is a plus.

Mastery on HSSE Management System.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

