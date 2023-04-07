Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Finance ARC Coordinator

Finance ARC Coordinator

Finance ARC Coordinator

  • Location Spain - Valencian Community - Castellón
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146665BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

About the role:
The ARC (Accounting, reporting & Control) Finance Coordinator is accountable for timely and compliant delivery of AP / AR processes and ensuring with all relevant regulation and standards. He/she supports the ARC Finance lead in timely delivery of group and statutory accounts for Castellon refinery across the applicable legal entities. This accountability should be exercised in close cooperation with the Finance organization, operational business, 3rd party service providers and global GBSE.

Main responsabilities

  • Coordinate AP and AR processes for Castellon Refinery
  • Coordinate the interface with payment processes
  • Act as P2P process control owner
  • Develop and maintain an effective relationship and process management with budget/project holders, procurement and warehouse.
  • Responsible for overdue management and resolution, act as escalation point for complex AP/AR items
  • Develop / Enhance financial processes for AP / AR (e.g. digital invoice, workflow)
  • Be responsible to process local PEC activities incl. calculation of provisions, ADD & SUP, BSA, Fixed assets
  • Support local audit activities
  • Support projects with financial expertise
  • Develop and maintain an effective relationship with Global Business Service ensuring silent running of activities
  • What should you bring to this role?
  • A Bachelor’s degree - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification
  • More than 2 years of proven experience in Finance roles
  • Strong SAP background (FI, CO, MM, AP, AR, FA)
  • Good knowledge in SAP BW / AfO & Power BI
  • Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)
  • Good communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Strong ability to work in matrix organizations
  • Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers
  • Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data
  • Strong understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment

Want to join the team? This means:

  • Be dedicated, agile, influential and responsive to create and protect value for bp and support new business models
  • Build control and compliance into finance processes by design, leveraging the power of data and digital technology
  • Have strong strategic and methodical thinking
  • Have excellent communication and presentation skills both verbal and in writing
  • Strong influencing and team engagement skills, across all levels and functions of the business

