Finance ARC Coordinator

Job summary

About the role:

The ARC (Accounting, reporting & Control) Finance Coordinator is accountable for timely and compliant delivery of AP / AR processes and ensuring with all relevant regulation and standards. He/she supports the ARC Finance lead in timely delivery of group and statutory accounts for Castellon refinery across the applicable legal entities. This accountability should be exercised in close cooperation with the Finance organization, operational business, 3rd party service providers and global GBSE.



Main responsabilities

Coordinate AP and AR processes for Castellon Refinery

Coordinate the interface with payment processes

Act as P2P process control owner

Develop and maintain an effective relationship and process management with budget/project holders, procurement and warehouse.

Responsible for overdue management and resolution, act as escalation point for complex AP/AR items

Develop / Enhance financial processes for AP / AR (e.g. digital invoice, workflow)

Be responsible to process local PEC activities incl. calculation of provisions, ADD & SUP, BSA, Fixed assets

Support local audit activities

Support projects with financial expertise

Develop and maintain an effective relationship with Global Business Service ensuring silent running of activities



What should you bring to this role?

A Bachelor’s degree - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification

More than 2 years of proven experience in Finance roles

Strong SAP background (FI, CO, MM, AP, AR, FA)

Good knowledge in SAP BW / AfO & Power BI

Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)

Good communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills

Strong ability to work in matrix organizations

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers

Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data

Strong understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment

Want to join the team? This means: