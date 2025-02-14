Finance Accounting Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the opportunity

This is a leadership role in Japan Finance team. Accountability includes; Reporting & Regulation

Ensure to meet all internal and external financial reporting requirements including statutory accounts/listing requirements, and to align with tax, legal and other regulations.

Financial Control

Ensure robust Financial Control over financial reporting processes, Group requirements for Internal Control over financial reporting, and Control Environment to meet Group Standards and Practices as well as Japan SOX.

Application of Group Accounting Policy

Ensure compliance with BP Group Accounting Policies, as set out in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM), ensuring that transactions and significant events are properly accounted for with accuracy and timeliness.

You will role model bp's "Who We Are" by living our purpose, playing to win and caring for others.

What you will deliver:

HSSE Responsibility

Follow all BP’s HSSE policies and procedures

Local Statutory Requirements / Corporate Governance

Liaise with Shared Service and perform monthly/quarterly/Year end financial closing and ensure timely and complete reporting.

Ensure the accuracy and completeness of financial statements, IR reports and manage financial audit of a listed entity.

Follow and support to internal control process (JSOX)

Work and support tax team to ensure adherence to tax regulations

Operation

Support communication between local Japan operation and GBS and problem solving.

Support/Lead any Japan projects and bridge to GBS team for operation.

System of Financial Control

Accountable for understanding financial and performance related risks.

Establish, maintain and continuously improve on financial and performance processes in Japan

People Management

Accountable for the engagement, mentor, leadership and development of the Japan accounting team.

Any other requirements

To ensure data security and prudent financial data storing to avoid abuse of them e.g. insider trading etc.

Requirements

The role holder is a strong leader with the ability to influence effectively across the Castrol business in Japan and possessing strong Finance, Business and Commercial proficiencies.

Bachelor degree in a finance related field / professional accounting qualification (Nisho Boki, CPA, Tax accountant etc).

Concrete knowledge in accounting policies, including JGAAP, IFRS, IR.

Experience in financial reporting and operation using ERP system (JDE,SAP preferred).

Excellent communication in both Japanese and English

Experienced at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges

Demonstrate skill level appropriate to role in financial reporting and performance management, internal control risk and verification assurance.

Understand the Lubricants business finance requirements including bp Group Accounting Policies, as set out in the Group Reporting Manual and requirements for internal control aligned with Group Standards and Practices

People management experience and working with outsourced accounting teams

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the demeanor of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform mandatory job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.