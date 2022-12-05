Finance Advisor

Job summary

As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, bp is looking to significantly grow its Renewables (Wind and Solar) and Hydrogen businesses. To support this rapid growth, we are now looking for a Hydrogen Commercial Advisor who will work closely with the Hydrogen business entities to provide commercial expertise and support, while helping to identify, evaluate and develop new high-quality business opportunities.



As a Commercial Advisor for Hydrogen, you will support and lead a broad range of commercial activities, including, economic modelling and investment evaluation, investment approvals, deal structuring, opportunity screening, strategy development, negotiations etc. all in service of creating material growth in the hydrogen business. You will be a critical member of the Hydrogen Finance team who will see all aspects of project development from inception through, investment decision, to Operations.



This role will report to the Senior Finance Manager.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Provide commercial expertise, advice, and guidance to bp’s Hydrogen businesses, helping them identify, develop, and deliver new opportunities including

• Build and manage economic models to ensure that they fairly reflect the business proposition and are compliant with bp’s policies

• Work alongside Engineering and other Teams to develop high level cost estimates for Hydrogen Projects

• Lead the development of critical analysis and insights to identify new business opportunities that align with bp’s strategy.

• As part of cross-functional agile hydrogen squads, bring the economics lens to deal/project development, to support the development of innovative commercial structures

• Support negotiations through understanding and communicating the economic implications of various trade-off and positions

• Prepare Investment Governance documents (Information Notes, Authority to Negotiate, and Financial Memorandums) and Coordinate investment governance and functional assurance processes as part of investment decision making

• Provide commercial management of existing and newly access/approved projects including shareholder management.

• Assist with other ad hoc requests including strategy development and commercial optimization.

• Facilitate the planning and performance management processes and prepare related presentation material, including the reporting of key financial metrics.



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, or equivalent business degree



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Experience at running project level discounted cashflow models

• Proven track record of generating insightful commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains.

• Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles which has resulted in a track record of delivering value enhancing options.

• Experience of managing internal and external stakeholders and commercial agreements.

• Understands debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing and joint venture arrangements, and hedging instruments

• Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

• Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills and expert user of MS Excel with ability to efficiently build sophisticated economic models

• Strong skills with Office 365 applications



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

• Proficient with data science applications and/or Python

• Trained in, experience with, or a deep understanding of Agile ways of working (particularly SCRUM and/or Kanban).

• Experience of using Power BI