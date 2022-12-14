Job summary

The role of Finance Advisor reports to the Middle East Planning and Performance Manager (based in Oman) working as part of the Oman Finance team, under the direction of the Oman Sr. Finance Manager, to create and protect bp value through commercial optimization, the consistent application of stakeholder and agreement management, and PPM and investment governance processes.

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Finance Advisor (Omani National only)



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:



Protect / create value for bp by delivering quality and timely analysis and insights for:

Stakeholder/ agreement management

Value optimization

Business development opportunities

Planning & performance management

Functional processes

Direct preparation of investment governance documents:

Ensure robust and consistent application of investment governance process

Ensure economic evaluation of all investments & other decisions (e.g. Investment Governance, Reserves) within the Area

Lead/ support broader strategy conversations and initiatives from internal and external stakeholders.

Planning:

Ensure value-based scenarios are included in the plan and forecasts

Ensure plans and forecasts are integrated cross-functionally and challenged

Leadership Skills and Capability:

Coach and develop commercial and PPM capability

Create and maintain an inclusive work environment which allows people to bring their whole selves to work

Identify simplification and efficiency initiatives without compromising safety, integrity and compliance and work with relevant stakeholder(s) for implementation.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineering or a related discipline, advanced business degree (e.g MBA) or relevant professional certification (e.g CFA, CIMA) is preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of professional experience in relevant commercial and planning experience in the energy industry.

Strong commercial skills with deep understanding of agreement management source of value, agreement compliance, value optimisation, new agreements, key commercial and financial risks, and uncertainties.

Strong analytical and numerical skills with experience on commercial modelling, economic evaluations methodology and awareness of industry standards and analysis (e.g. Reserves, impairment tests, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to deliver quality insights and analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.

Ability to effectively collaborate and influence both internal and external parties with strong stakeholder management skills.

Ability to demonstrate a high level of diligence and initiative with limited supervision.

Ability to work very effectively across organizational boundaries with a multi skilled and multi-cultural team.

Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple activities and ad-hoc requests.

Strong networking and verbal/ written communication skills.

Prior experience in the PSC and TSC environments.

Prior experience of dealing with NOCs and governments.

