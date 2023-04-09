Job summary

Oman is part of the MENA Region that includes 7 countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

bp’s current upstream business in Oman comprises the operated Block 61 tight gas development and the non-operated exploration - stage gas / condensate Block 77.

Block 61 is the largest tight gas development in Middle East providing up to 35% of Oman gas supply at 1.5bcfd. Block 61 JV comprises OQ (Omani NOC) 30%, PTTEP 20%, Petronas 10% and bp is the operator with 40%.

Block 77 is 30 km east of Block 61 and is operated by Eni in the exploration stages, with a plan for bp to operate through development and operations.

The role of Finance Advisor reports to the Planning Finance Manager (based in Muscat) working as part of the Oman Finance team, to create and protect bp value through integration and delivering quality insights / analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.



Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Finance Advisor (Omani National only)





If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:



Lead and integrate bp internal business planning and performance management processes:

Deliver the financial plan for Oman.

8Q and long-term planning submissions including Oman planning reviews.

Ensure value-based scenarios are included in the plan and forecasts.

Ensure plans and forecasts are integrated and challenged.

Provide insights and key messages to Oman business delivery on regular basis focusing on financial MI.

Lead Oman’s planning process along with performance management team.

Ensure compliance with the Internal investment Governance process and procedures.

Lead Oman’s external annual work program and budget approval process.

Simplification and efficiency:

Identify simplification and efficiency initiatives.

Effective utilization of technology.

Simplify and digitize PPM process.

Leadership Skills and Capability: Coach and develop PPM capability in the country. Create and maintain an inclusive work environment which allows people to bring their whole selves to work.



In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineering or a related discipline, advanced business degree (e.g MBA) or relevant professional certification (e.g CFA, CIMA) is preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of professional experience in relevant commercial / planning experience in the energy industry.

Ability to effectively collaborate and influence both internal and external parties.

Strong analytical and numerical skills and awareness of industry standards and analysis.

Strong understanding of planning processes.

Demonstrated ability to deliver quality insights and analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.

Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple activities and ad-hoc requests.

Strong networking and verbal/ written communication skills.

Ability to demonstrate a high level of diligence and initiative with limited supervision.

Ability to work effectively across organizational boundaries with a multi skilled and multi-cultural team.

Prior experience in the PSC and TSC environments.

Good understanding of reserves booking and movements.

Experience with Investment Governance process.

Agility mindset

Oman is part of the MENA Region that includes 7 countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

bp’s current upstream business in Oman comprises the operated Block 61 tight gas development and the non-operated exploration - stage gas / condensate Block 77.

Block 61 is the largest tight gas development in Middle East providing up to 35% of Oman gas supply at 1.5bcfd. Block 61 JV comprises OQ (Omani NOC) 30%, PTTEP 20%, Petronas 10% and bp is the operator with 40%.

Block 77 is 30 km east of Block 61 and is operated by Eni in the exploration stages, with a plan for bp to operate through development and operations.

The role of Finance Advisor reports to the Planning Finance Manager (based in Muscat) working as part of the Oman Finance team, to create and protect bp value through integration and delivering quality insights / analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.

