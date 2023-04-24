Finance Advisor

Job summary

As the Subsurface & Wells Investment Governance (IG) analyst you will work as part of the E&I tech enabler team. The role will have close interfaces with the Planning and Performance Management (PPM) central IG team.

You will be responsible for supporting/leading on a broad range of IG activities. You are the central contact for IG cases that are reviewed by the SVP Subsurface and/or SVP Wells and will coordinate and manage their monthly IG processes which includes attendance at the monthly Investment Governance Meetings. This involves providing GIAAP assurance for cases reviewed at the SVP level and includes higher level assurance provided for cases endorsed at the EVP level.



Further, the role provides commercial and finance support to central technical teams in developing central business investment cases. In this capacity, the role requires: coordinating model inputs with the Project SPA; building, maintaining and operating economic models; development of the FM document (authoring financial sections); liaising with Performance Management and ARC for FM tracking whilst looking for opportunities to standardise and foster efficiency.

Key accountabilities

Key point of contact for regional/central teams both finance & technical to provide Investment Governance guidance.

Coordinate/Facilitate the Wells & Subsurface SVP IGM Pre- read, capture the minutes of the IGM/circulate & track actions.

Provide support to SPAs to build above region (central) investment cases, prepare IG documents, model the investment economics & coordinate the functional assurance process.

Ensure integrity and compliance of economic & financial models used for above region cases & adhere to GIAAP and EEM policies.

Maintain & coordinate a lookahead for the monthly SVP IGM for Wells & Subsurface.

Value optimisation options for central cases (e.g., incremental economics, RCOP and benefit realisation)

Management of an FM tracker to enable tracking of AFE’s/actuals within the finance PPM team.

Support central IG with the financial verification of select regional investment cases that require EVP level endorsement. Includes conducting the Financial Verification Reviews, economic model assurance and case summary for the VP PPM IG.

Engagement with multiple stakeholders (Tech Enablers, Finance, Tax, ARC)

Essential Education:

Degree level education or equivalent experience

Recognized accounting qualification or business degree (e.g., CFA, CIMA, MBA etc.) and / or equivalent experience (preferred)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Investment Governance and commercial track record

Planning and Performance Management experience useful

Ability to steward processes while working to tight deadlines

Finance experience in the upstream hydrocarbon business

Strong business and financial acumen

An understanding of economic modeling, including discounted cashflow techniques

Familiarity with Agile methods and ways of working

Good interpersonal skills and strong communication skills, both verbal and written

A proven ability to work in a team and across multiple teams with numerous stakeholders

Desirable criteria:

An understanding of Oil & Gas industry

Exposure to coding in Python or R

Exposure of open source web applications such Jupyter notebooks

Basic knowledge of SQL

Exposure with SAP and Azure Cloud Services

Some experience working with visualization tools (PowerBI)

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.