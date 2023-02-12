Job summary

Oman is part of the MENA Region that includes 7 countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

bp’s current upstream business in Oman comprises the operated Block 61 tight gas development and the non-operated exploration - stage gas / condensate Block 77.

Block 61 is the largest tight gas development in Middle East providing up to 35% of Oman gas supply at 1.5bcfd. Block 61 JV comprises OQ (Omani NOC) 30%, PTTEP 20%, Petronas 10% and bp is the operator with 40%.

Block 77 is 30 km east of Block 61 and is operated by Eni in the exploration stages, with a plan for bp to operate through development and operations.

The role of Finance Advisor reports to the Planning Finance Manager (based in Muscat) working as part of the Oman Finance team, to create and protect bp value through integration and delivering quality insights / analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.





Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Finance Advisor – Commercial Lead (Omani National only)



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:



Protect and create value for bp by delivering quality and timely analysis and insights for:

Commercial optimization and value creation

Value based investment and business decisions

Agreement and stakeholder management

Business development opportunities

Direct preparation of investment governance documents:

Ensure robust and consistent application of investment governance process

Ensure consistent application of economic evaluation methodology to all business case evaluation and investment decisions

Lead/ support broader strategy conversations and initiatives from internal and external stakeholders.

Planning:

Ensure value-based scenarios are included in the plan and forecasts

Ensure plans and forecasts are integrated cross-functionally and challenged

Leadership Skills and Capability:

Coach and develop commercial and finance planning capability

Create and maintain an inclusive work environment which allows people to bring their whole selves to work

Identify simplification and efficiency initiatives without compromising safety, integrity and compliance and work with relevant stakeholder(s) for implementation.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineering or a related discipline, advanced business degree (e.g MBA) or relevant professional certification (e.g CFA, CIMA) is preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of professional experience in relevant commercial and planning experience in the energy industry.

Strong commercial skills with deep understanding of agreement management source of value, agreement compliance, value optimisation, new agreements, key commercial and financial risks, and uncertainties.

Strong analytical and numerical skills with experience on commercial modelling, economic evaluations methodology and awareness of industry standards and analysis (e.g. Reserves, impairment tests, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to deliver quality insights and analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.

Ability to work effectively across organizational boundaries with a multi skilled and multi-cultural team and influence both internal and external parties with strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to demonstrate a high level of diligence and initiative with limited supervision.

Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple activities and ad-hoc requests.

Strong networking and verbal/ written communication skills.

Prior experience in the Product Sharing Agreements and Technical Service Contracts environments.

Prior experience of dealing with NOCs and governments

Oman is part of the MENA Region that includes 7 countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

bp’s current upstream business in Oman comprises the operated Block 61 tight gas development and the non-operated exploration - stage gas / condensate Block 77.

Block 61 is the largest tight gas development in Middle East providing up to 35% of Oman gas supply at 1.5bcfd. Block 61 JV comprises OQ (Omani NOC) 30%, PTTEP 20%, Petronas 10% and bp is the operator with 40%.

Block 77 is 30 km east of Block 61 and is operated by Eni in the exploration stages, with a plan for bp to operate through development and operations.

The role of Finance Advisor reports to the Planning Finance Manager (based in Muscat) working as part of the Oman Finance team, to create and protect bp value through integration and delivering quality insights / analysis that enables clear and informed decision making.



