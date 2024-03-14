Finance Advisor, Innovation & Engineering

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



Working as part of the Performance & Planning Management (PPM) Enabler & Integrator (E&I) team, the Finance Advisor (I&E) will be focused on supporting investment governance processes for the Innovation and Engineering (I&E) organisation and related digital investment cases which impact the entire Group. It will be important to work closely with a range of partners within Finance, the Businesses, Enablers and Integrators (E&I) to drive spend on activities which will yield maximum long-term value to bp.

About the role:

The Finance Planning and Performance Management (PPM) E&I team’s purpose is to provide the right financial performance information, to the right people at the right time in order to enable better decision making across both the E&I space, and to business entities.

Within the Enabler & Integrator entities, Innovation & Engineering is the biggest enabling function, with an overall annual budget of $3bn. Of this, $1.3bn is an investment budget for spending on a portfolio digital and other technology projects for delivery across the bp group.

The Finance Advisor, I&E will report into the senior management within PPM E&I and will apply their financial and commercial acumen to the I&E investment portfolio, ensuring the effective control of the investment budget and driving business value.

Key responsibilities include:

Investment case assurance:

Support case Project Lead in Financial Memorandum (FM) development

Lead economic evaluation of cases working with the project lead and Performance Management organisation to evaluate and optimise options that maximise value

Follow and provide consultation on the Group Investment Assurance and Approvals Process (GIAAP) for cases (including digital) to partners.

Co-ordinate case assurance and support shepherding of case reviews through Senior Management level as needed.

Commercial assurance:

Assessment of value from the I&E investment portfolio

Ongoing assessment of value proposition and economic viability

Analyse spend forecasts for the investment portfolio and challenge as needed

Post project assessment of cases

Business partnering

Partner with product teams to ensure strategic and financial alignment.

Support initiatives that drive integration, quality improvement, standards and compliance

What skills / experience are needed:

Knowledge, expertise and understanding in economic evaluation which includes the ability to generate NPV, IRR, Discounted Payback and Investment Efficiency from a series of cashflows.

Consistent track record to lead delivery of work products and handle conflicting priorities and uncertainty.

Demonstrates the ability to build insights from data analysis, with willingness to challenge the status quo;

Strong Financial analytical skills, ability to handle data with the required accuracy and attention to detail to underpin insightful analysis

Experience in supporting initiatives that drive integration, quality improvement, standards and compliance.

Strive to continuously improve and to help set up the I&E organisation in a modern and efficient way

Other desirable skills and knowledge:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognised accounting qualification.

Understanding of how to quantify value for digital cases is useful

Understanding of the BP investment policy and Economic Evaluation Methodology

Experience of the Finance group financial systems landscape, tools and data structures (e.g. AFE/FM Workspace, Perseus, Teams, PowerBI)

Strong understanding of the Group financial reporting frame and cadence.

Experience working with senior leadership and executive reporting.

