Finance Analyst (12-month contract)

The job holder is responsible for supporting the business through providing financial reporting, forecasting/planning, giving feedback for improving financial KPI performance. Sound understanding on Finance policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.
Reporting:
Consolidate and analyze financial data (actual results, budgets management, income statement, Cash flow, financial forecasts… etc) comparing with company’s goals and financial KPI.
Summarize data to structure topline reports (volume, Turnover and Margin analysis).
Assist in preparation and reconciliation of the company Actual Reporting by gathering required data to ensure the accurate and timely reporting in accordance with the group requirements: data upload onto the required dashboard (Golden dataset, Strategic Accounts…), submission of Supplementary data, including Capex, Trade Loan, Overdues, etc.
Analyze forecasting data and prepare financial reports and projections with forecasting outlook.
Organize data into accessible reports, input assumptions and data onto the company Forecasting tool/system.
Insights analysis & Risk control:
Be able to identify financial risks to timely advise the team with mitigating actions (if any) to a senior financial analyst based on deep analysis (analyzing actual results in comparison with forecasts, trends, space performance, sales team performance, etc.)
Provide alternatives and recommendations to deliver costs effectiveness, non-cash items review, review spending versus budget, interco charge cross-checking, balance sheet account movements and cash management.
Support in maintaining financial models, investment appraisal and benchmarking analysis.
Be able to apply a Finance lenses and deep understanding of business and system issues.
Be able to anticipate/address and present issues as well as suggested solutions while appropriate.
Coordination & Stakeholders management:
Coordinate with other teams and Finance members to collect information for Rolling Forecast cycles.
Provide assistance to the Supply Chain function, GSC reporting if required.
Maintain strong relationship with other business stakeholders (S&M, CE&O team, Plant, Logistics, Planning, Purchasing).
Any ad-hoc tasks / reports per management team request.
Education & Certificate:
BS degree in Finance, Economics or related field
CFA & ACCA obtained is preferable
Experience
As least 5 years of proven working experience as a Finance Analyst
Hands on experience with statistical analysis and statistical packages
Outstanding presentation, reporting and communication skills
Proven knowledge of financial report, financial forecasting and diagnosis, corporate finance and information analysis
Well informed in current financial subjects, accounting, tax laws, money market and business environments
Proficient in spreadsheets, databases, MS Office
Skills & Competencies
Fluent in English
Logic thinking
Time management
Strong communication skill
Dedicated team member
Business partnering
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
