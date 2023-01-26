Job summary
The Finance Analyst is an individual contributor position, reports to the BU Finance Manager and supports the BU team. This position works closely with the Performance and Planning teams, as well as the other Finance Analysts. The bpx Finance team is responsible for leading the Planning, Performance Management, Strategy, Investment Governance, Portfolio Management, and Competitor Intelligence activities in the BUs. As a member of the Finance organization the Analyst will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. Finance Analysts in bpx serve as trusted finance advisors to the business.
Key Accountabilities
- Support the BU Operations and Development teams, including any finance ad hoc requests
- Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.
- Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the BU
- Provide accurate and timely BU performance management information – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.
- Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative
- Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for capital, and operating costs as needed
- Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making
- Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business
- Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities
- Drive investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.
- Other duties as assigned
Essential Qualifications:
- Experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Engineering, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university. MBA is a plus
- Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills
- ERP experience (SAP) is a plus
Desirable Qualifications:
- Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities
- Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills
- Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI) is a plus
- Ability to manage competing priorities
- Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region
- Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks
- Knowledge of Aries software is a plus
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $78,000-$130,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.