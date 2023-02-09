Finance Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

The primary purpose of this position is to validate and process hydrocarbon and purchases, perform stock reconciliation, research and resolution activities



Key outcomes and accountabilities:

Execute day-to-day operations to exceed customer expectations.

Ensure the complete, accurate and timely reconciliation of daily sales and stock in sites in compliance with policies and procedures.

Review and monitor the financial postings that result from daily transactions to ensure validity, accuracy and completeness.

Perform different reconciliations as needed: account, vendor, goods-receipt/invoice-receipt, parked invoices, Open purchase orders, stock, sales.

Identify reconciling items, research, resolve and clear reconciling items

Handle issues and exceptions arising from the above activities, research and resolve as needed.

Champion continuous improvement initiatives by identifying and implementing opportunities for efficiency.

Minimum 2 years of relevant month-end close accounting related experience (account reconciliations, financial analysis, reports).

Knowledge and experience of general accounting concepts, general ledger, etc.

Ability to operate with a strong accounting control mind set.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially Excel and Access).

Customer and service-oriented thinking, strong business and technical judgment, strong analytical, problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in accounting, finance or business-related area or equivalent experience.

Desirable Criteria

SAP and PowerBi knowledge/ experience.



