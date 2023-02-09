Finance Analyst

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.
The primary purpose of this position is to validate and process hydrocarbon and purchases, perform stock reconciliation, research and resolution activities
Key outcomes and accountabilities:
Desirable Criteria
SAP and PowerBi knowledge/ experience.
#LI-hybrid