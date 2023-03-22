Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Finance Analyst

Finance Analyst

Finance Analyst

  • Location Egypt - Cairo Governorate - Cairo
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146342BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Finance Analyst
(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:
  • Represent the commercial team in taking care of internal and external partners
  • Manage economic evaluations for new investments and optimizations to achieve the best value for bp
  • Provide expertise and applications of agreements as well as negotiations of new agreements
  • Ensure existing commercial agreements are being implemented; identify and close any gaps in the implementation
  • Support strategic and day-to-day planning-related deliverables for all planning cycles
  • Provide relevant support to coordinate the preparation of material for other strategic presentations for executive reviews

What You will need to be successful:
  • Relevant educational background (BA Finance/Economics/ Business or BSc Engineering)
  • Demonstrated ability preferably in Finance and Commercial Operations in the oil and gas industry
  • Outstanding analytical and financial modelling skills
  • Consistent track record to integrate & influence multiple stakeholders to drive business value and efficiently deliver the plan
  • Ability to manage data with the necessary difficulty and attention to detail to underpin the insightful analysis
  • Demonstrate strategic thinking and the ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo
  • Good understanding and interpretation of commercial agreements
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, negotiation, influencing, networking and relationship building, and proven ability to influence key stakeholders
  • Proficient use of MS office
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits


