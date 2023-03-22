We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Finance Analyst

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Represent the commercial team in taking care of internal and external partners

Manage economic evaluations for new investments and optimizations to achieve the best value for bp

Provide expertise and applications of agreements as well as negotiations of new agreements

Ensure existing commercial agreements are being implemented; identify and close any gaps in the implementation

Support strategic and day-to-day planning-related deliverables for all planning cycles

Provide relevant support to coordinate the preparation of material for other strategic presentations for executive reviews



What You will need to be successful:

Relevant educational background (BA Finance/Economics/ Business or BSc Engineering)

Demonstrated ability preferably in Finance and Commercial Operations in the oil and gas industry

Outstanding analytical and financial modelling skills

Consistent track record to integrate & influence multiple stakeholders to drive business value and efficiently deliver the plan

Ability to manage data with the necessary difficulty and attention to detail to underpin the insightful analysis

Demonstrate strategic thinking and the ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo

Good understanding and interpretation of commercial agreements

Excellent interpersonal skills, negotiation, influencing, networking and relationship building, and proven ability to influence key stakeholders

Proficient use of MS office

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits





