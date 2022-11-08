Finance Analyst - Accounting

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

The finance analyst will validate and process hydrocarbon purchases, perform stock reconciliation, research, and resolution activities. These performed in an efficient manner to ensure finance obligations are met, are accurate and with a complete balance sheet reporting, as well as a sound control environment.



Key accountabilities



Execute day-to-day operations to ensure the delivery exceeds customer expectations.

Ensure the complete, in an accurate and timely manner, the reconciliation of daily sales and stock in sites, in compliance with bp policies and procedures.

Review, supervise and monitor the financial postings to guarantee validity, accuracy and completeness.

Perform reconciliations as needed: account, vendor, GR/IR, parked invoices, open purchase orders, stock, and/or sales.

Identify reconciled items, research, resolve and clear items as needed.

Handle issues and exceptions arising from the above activities, research and resolve as needed.

Champion continuous improvement initiatives by identifying and implementing opportunities for efficiency.



Essential Education



Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or business-related area or equivalent experience.



Essential Experience



Minimum 2 years of relevant month-end close accounting related experience: account reconciliations, financial analysis, and reports.

Knowledge and experience of general accounting concepts, general ledger, etc.

Ability to operate with a strong accounting control mind set.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, mainly Excel.

Ability to work well under the demands of constant deadlines, ability to multi-task, prioritize and make effective decisions.

Customer and service-oriented thinking, strong business and technical judgment, strong analytical, problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Advanced English level is required



Desirable Criteria



SAP and Power BI knowledge and experience.



