Finance Analyst - Accounts Payable

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Finance business & technology organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The primary purpose of this position is to validate and process hydrocarbon and non hydrocarbon purchase invoices, perform reconciliation, research and resolution activities. These performed in an effective and efficient manner to ensure that the finance obligations are met, valid and accurate. As well to complete balance sheet reporting and a sound control environment.

Ensure the complete, accurate and timely validation and processing of invoices for hydrocarbon received on behalf of bp in compliance with policies and procedures.

Validate, process and pay on time related freight and other invoices.

Review and monitor the financial postings that result from daily transactions to ensure validity, accuracy and completeness.

Perform different reconciliations as needed: account, vendor, GR/IR, parked invoiced, open POs.

Identify reconciling items, research, resolve and clear reconciling items as needed.

Handle issues and exceptions arising from the above activities, research and resolve as needed.

Champion continuous improvement initiatives by identifying and implementing opportunities for efficiency.

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in accounting, finance or business-related area or equivalent experience.

Minimum 2 years of relevant month-end close accounting related experience: account reconciliations, financial analysis, reports and/or accounts payable

Knowledge of general accounting concepts, general ledger, etc.

Previous SAP experience is desirable

Intermediate English level

Proficient in Microsoft Office, mainly in Excel and Power BI

Strong problem solving, attention to detail and analytical skills, with the ability to operate with a strong accounting control approach with numeracy and financial awareness.

Ability to develop and keep positive relationships and networks with customers & internal/colleagues/clients/suppliers with a customer focused perspective and desire to exceed customer expectations

Strong influencing and communication ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries

Ability to work well under the demands of constant deadlines, multi-task and effectively prioritize and make effective decisions.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



