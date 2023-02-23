Finance Analyst AsPac

Job summary

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.



We are now seeking Commercial Analyst, to support our Hydrogen and Renewables projects in WA. The role will be responsible for leading on modelling multibillion dollar projects and to succinctly present the economics and key value drivers to senior leaders within bp and joint venture partners. This will include, but not limited to, development of the commercial strategy, project economic analysis, deal shaping, development of the Business case and preparation of the investment governance document.

About the Role



• Develop insightful project economic analysis sand provide insights that help develop the optimal deal structure.

• Act as a Subject matter expert and key point of contact for financial modelling and economic evaluation of new projects.

• Partner with project teams to help them uncover value drivers and risks in their projects.

• Support the development of bp’s Low Carbon Energy strategy through the development of portfolio tools and market analysis.

• Support internal and external stakeholder and partner management processes including the day to day management of ongoing businesses and development of growth opportunities.

• Identify technology options to standardize and automate reports and economic models.



About You



• Extensive experience conducting detailed project level economic analysis of complex >billion dollar projects.

• Demonstrated experience building detailed project level economic & financial models

• Experienced using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains whilst assessing business and financial risks.

• Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles and can translate commercial arrangements into financial models.

• Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

The benefits:



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, company share offers and fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

• Career development and mentoring programs.

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach.

