Finance Analyst - Costing and Pricing

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.

The Finance Analyst will validate and set up quotes cost, freight rates, perform controls among the process. Will follow up regularly updates with teams involved and specific projects, research and resolution activities. Will provide reliable information on time. All of the above should be performed in an effective and efficient manner to ensure finance obligations are met, valid, accurate and complete balance sheet reporting as well as a sound control environment.

Key accountabilities

Review, supervise and monitor the financial postings to guarantee validity, accuracy and completeness.

Perform reconciliations as needed: account, vendor, goods-receipt/invoice-receipt, parked invoices, open purchase orders, stock, and/or sales.

Identify reconciled items, research, resolve and clear items as needed.

Handle issues and exceptions arising from the above activities, research and resolve as needed.

Champion continuous improvement initiatives by identifying and implementing opportunities for efficiency.

Execute and complete day-to-day operations to ensure the delivery exceeds customer expectations.

Ensure the complete, in an accurate and timely manner, the reconciliation of daily sales and stock in sites, in compliance with bp policies and procedures.

Qualification, Experience & Required Skills

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in administration, accounting, finance or business-related area or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience

Minimum 2 years of relevant financial experience with cost analysis, pricing and purchase orders.

Knowledge and experience of general accounting concepts, general ledger, reports, projects and Key Performance Indicators (KIPs).

Ability to operate with a strong accounting control mind set.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially Excel).

Ability to effectively prioritize and make effective decisions.

Customer and service-oriented thinking, strong business, and technical judgment, strong analytical, problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills, numeracy, and financial awareness.

High level of spoken and written English.

Desirable Criteria

SAP and Power BI knowledge and experience.

Availability to work during weekends if needed.



#LI-hybrid

