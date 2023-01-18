Finance Analyst Europe

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen and Renewables businesses. To help deliver this, the Hydrogen and Renewables Finance team works with the business to help them evaluate, prioritise and progress their projects by providing them with access to expert commercial and financial skills, advice and mentorship.

As Financial Analyst, you will work on one or more of the projects bp is progressing. Responsibilities will include supporting and leading a broad range of business activities. You will be a key team member who will see all aspect of the project and help to integrate and summarise them. This role will report to the Senior Commercial/Finance Manager.



Key Accountabilities:

Develop informative economic evaluations and manage investment appraisal processes for LCE businesses

Own and manage the project economic models and business case for the appraisal of investments in renewables projects

Develop insightful project economic analysis and provide insights that help develop the efficient deal structure

Acting as a Subject Matter Expert and key point of contact for financial modelling and the economic evaluation of new projects

Developing business cases, management presentations and governance documentation to support internal investment decisions

Partnering with project teams, helping them uncover value drivers and risks in their projects and ensuring value creation for bp pre- and post-investment.

Supporting bp’s Low Carbon Energy strategy through developing portfolio tools and market analysis

Supporting integration of successful transactions into the bp LCE portfolio

Support the internal and external collaborator and partner management processes including the day to day management of ongoing businesses and leading growth opportunities

Identification of technology options to simplify, standardise, and automate reports and economic models

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree.

CFA, CIMA or equivalent experience

Proficiency in MS Excel and experience at building detailed financial models

Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in sophisticated value chains

Ability to challenge assumptions and model inputs

Deep commercial competence demonstrated in prior roles and can translate commercial arrangements into financial models

Ability to balance multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong background of delivery

Can apply financial and accounting concepts to financial models and has the ability to analyse financial documents

Ability to understand data quickly and draw out key messages and insights while maintaining rigour and attention to details

Able to confidently present to business leaders

Understanding of drivers in renewable energy, power industry and gas value chain businesses

Understands debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing and joint venture arrangements, and hedging instruments

Proficient with data science applications and Python

Experience of Power BI

A good understanding of Agile ways of working

