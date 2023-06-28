Finance Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Finance Planning Team primary accountabilities are Planning and Performance management, Economic Modeling and Evaluations (including Investment Governance (IG) and business case optimization) Joint Venture management, Financials management of activities supporting delivery of the businesses in Gulf of Mexico / Canada and Latin America. This role reports to the Senior Finance Planning Manager – Gulf of Mexico / Canada and Latin America and will primarily be supporting the Atlantis Area.

Key Accountabilities:

The successful candidate will hold the following accountabilities:

Planning and Performance management – Facilitate planning and performance management of planned activities necessary to deliver the approved Business Plans, including in-year and long term view. Supporting the optimization and performance management of capital, operating costs and financials of the business.

Economics –Optimize business cases with focus on maximizing value and returns. Maintain and run economic models. Represent the Finance function in conversations leading to the most beneficial outcome for BP, its partners and stakeholders.

Finance Memorandums (FM) Management – Coordinate creation of FMs (incl. cross functional integration) which are aligned with the business plans and consequent updates due to business case optimization, running economics, coordinating assurances, managing budgets and supplements as needed. Ensuring internal policies and guidelines are followed regarding Sanctioning funds and the release of Sanctioned funds.

Joint Venture Management (JVM) – Ensure BP value is protected and BP fulfills the Unit Operating Agreement requirements for the business by understanding the joint operating agreements. Build strong partner relationships. Drive deployment and implementation of JVM. Utilize Obligations Register to manage JV obligations and rights, update as needed with new agreements, engagement plans, and other co-owner obligations. Work cross functionally to prepare AFEs including verification against planning and assumptions, coordinating signature process, monitoring budgets and supplementing as needed. In addition, assist in coordination and execution of co-owner meetings and provide analysis for co-owner JIB, AFE and approvals questions as they arise.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent Business degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in the energy industry, in a mixture of Finance, planning, performance, economic evaluation, Investment governance processes, JV and agreement management

Highly proficient skills in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Power BI.

Minimum 5 year work experience

Desirable Criteria:

Communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Strong team-working skills and ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals and within multi-disciplinary teams

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, in a fast pace environment, identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Interpret and analyze data with the ability to draw out information and insights

Develop presentations, MI and reporting from scratch when necessary

Interpret complex contracts and apply principles to ongoing activities

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills. Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog and integration among different stakeholders.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.