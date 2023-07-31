Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In this role You will be responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Finance Analyst!

In this role You will:

Support the Finance Manager in the delivery a robust control environment and manage the month end close process.

Liaise with the Tax Team to ensure a proper, accurate and timely submission of tax returns.

Ensure compliance in areas of tax and other regulatory requirements.

Lead in accounting for special projects and other ad-hoc business requests.

General Accounting: Prepare monthly reporting package and ensuring accurate upload of financial data on reporting module and support in the preparation and issuance of the statutory financial statements in collaboration with external audit.

Prepare monthly reporting package and ensuring accurate upload of financial data on reporting module and support in the preparation and issuance of the statutory financial statements in collaboration with external audit. Fixed Assets & Inventory: Record fixed asset acquisitions and dispositions and conduct periodic impairment reviews for intangible assets.

Record fixed asset acquisitions and dispositions and conduct periodic impairment reviews for intangible assets. Accounts Payable & Intercompany: Process of vendor invoices/advance payments and ensuring settlements as per contractual and credit terms applied and ensure the execution of a periodic payment cycle and responding to vendors’ queries and follow-ups.

Process of vendor invoices/advance payments and ensuring settlements as per contractual and credit terms applied and ensure the execution of a periodic payment cycle and responding to vendors’ queries and follow-ups. Accounts Receivable & Credit Control: Perform monthly aging analysis in addition to extensive monitoring of bad debt exposure and report any risk to management.

Perform monthly aging analysis in addition to extensive monitoring of bad debt exposure and report any risk to management. Tax: Work with the tax consultants to ensure tax compliance and on-time tax filings.

Work with the tax consultants to ensure tax compliance and on-time tax filings. Treasury: Coordinate with BP Treasury for timely processing of cheques and wire transfers and prepare the monthly bank reconciliations.

Coordinate with BP Treasury for timely processing of cheques and wire transfers and prepare the monthly bank reconciliations. Internal Control: Ensure adequate internal controls are in place & operating as intended to manage any financial exposure.

What You will need to be successful:

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to challenge and influence through persuasion.

Sound financial knowledge and ability to identify opportunities to simplify and streamline processes.

A good understanding of accounting principles and group reporting tools

Skillful in approaching problem solving.

Sound knowledge and experience of local tax and custom laws

Strong knowledge and experience of key ERP, MI and reporting systems

Strong interpersonal, communication and team working skills.

Experience in working with a multi-cultural workforce.

Desirable criteria:

Recognized national or international professional financial management / accountancy qualification with 5-6 years post qualifications experience or extensive appropriate business experience.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



