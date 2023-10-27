Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H



Job Description:

Excellent opportunity to participate in reimagining energy for people and our planet. At BP, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge.

Midstream Refining and Specialties Solutions is a critical area for C&P at BP. Responsible for handling the work with P&O and T&S in line with clear accountabilities, focus on delivering the value across the coordinated fuels value chains, along with growth in biofuels. Crafting detailed efficiencies across the two largest traded market and running the commercial optimization of the refineries.

The Senior Finance Analyst drives the financial forecast and analysis of the Supply Crude and Products optimization at the Refineries in the US, as long as the performance management of the Asphalt, Coke and Sulfur commercial businesses and their interaction with the Refineries. Responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.

Accountabilities

Applies sound technical knowledge to provide analytical support to other teams on key financial metrics and supplies to relevant planning processes, mainly the quarterly GFOs and Annually Plans. Ensuring an appropriate level of rigor is applied in forecasting, analysis and insights, and understanding key movements and variances.

Delivers regular reporting, including analysis of actuals, comparison to forecasts and plans, bridging analysis, cost reporting and other ad hoc analyses; ensuring a strong understanding of the key variances and insights.

Contributes to the production of management information (MI), ensuring MI is accurately compiled and discrepancies are reconciled meticulously to protect data integrity.

Identifies and recommends opportunities for continuous improvement within the team and shares standard process with a broader network across the business.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Economics or equivalent Business degree.

Experience in the energy industry, in a mixture of Finance, planning and performance.

Highly proficient skills in Microsoft Excel.

Minimum 5-year work experience.

SAP and Power BI knowledge and experience will be desirable.

Strong communication, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.