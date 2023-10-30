Finance Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The Fixed Asset Accounting Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all Fixed Asset Accounting related issues. The Asset Accounting Analyst will support the Asset Accounting Team. Lead to ensure that the Fixed Asset Accounting processes are compliant with the Group Policies and Procedures.Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all Fixed Asset Accounting transactions and processing in the ledgers. They are responsible for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues. Coaching team members and supporting change within the Fixed Asset Accounting team in the drive for exceptional partner service, operational excellence & compliance.



• Delivery of Fixed Asset Accounting with capitalization

• Processing of disposals incl. preparation of disposal journals.

• Period end close (monthly, quarterly, year-end) - transfer of assets under construction to addition to

• fixed assets.

• Ensuring proper accounting treatment, particularly with regard to fixed assets management in SL, GL.

• Verification and handling of adjusting entries and transfers for capital expenditures.

• Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents.

• Process depreciation in terms of local GAAP and IFRS with appropriate sense check and analyse

• upcoming deviations.

• Ensuring that all asset movements are compliant with BP Policy & Authorities (Group Reporting

• Manual), local GAAP and IFRS.

• Ensuring compliance with "Component Accounting".

• Allocation of purchase requisition, handling of purchase requisition for capital expenditures local GAAP

• and IFRS, account assignment and clearance PM-orders for capital expenditures).

• Fixed Assets master data processing

• Establishment and maintenance of projects and associated data and reporting

• Reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports and ad hoc reports.

• Ensuring the right assignment of assets to the functional entities through monitoring activities and

• reconciliation of fixed assets ledger.

• Query handling for capital expenditures.

• Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables

• Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

• Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running,

• continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

• Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements.

• Maintain appropriate fixed asset and lease accounting system documentation

• Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all fixed asset and lease accounting issues.

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships



• Fluent in English to an intermediate level with reading, writing and conversational ability

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

• Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

• Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

• 3 -5 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

• Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

• Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

• Good analytical and problem-solving skills

• Good communication and interpersonal skills

• Good organizational skills - attention to detail

• Team-focused, results oriented

• Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

• Partner and service-oriented thinking.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



