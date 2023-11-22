Finance Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) team comprises accounting and control experts who work to support the business of the north sea. The team is motivated by the business complexity and our ability to add and protect value. We are part of the global ARC team which reports into the chief accounting officer for the group. Locally we are part of the wider finance team which includes finance managers, planning and performance analysts, hydrocarbon value realisation specialists, procurement, and work in partnership with the VP finance, a member of the business leadership team.Also have close interaction with Clair JV partners Shell, Chevron, and Harbour Energy.The role is for Clair Phase 1 Controller in the North Sea region. The role reports to the Senior Controller and is part of a small team which looks after all Clair area activities for the region.Clair Phase 1 is an oil field operated by bp. bp has 45% Equity with JV partners Shell, Chevron, and Harbour Energy.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

The role involves working closely with the Finance Manager for this asset. Key activities would include: -

Responsible for Master Data requests and approvals

Tracking of costs vs Approved Budget and Approved Authority for Expenditure’s (AFE) and review of Clair actual billings.

Review of Finance Memorandum and AFE and completion of ARC assurance therein (FM).

Provision of Accounting Policy advice and liaison with Group Policy team as required.

Preparation of Quarterly Analytical review (QAR) and Monthly Actuals review and assurance along with associated variance analysis.

Support to Quarterly Planning Forecast (QPF) process to ensure forecasts align with expected accounting treatment.

Attendance at Unit operating committee meetings (UOC) and liaise with Finance representatives from our JV partners.

Operate associated Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) controls and provide evidence of successful operation. Liaison with External and Internal audit on SOX controls as required.

Liaise with BP external auditors as required.

Lead or support responses to Joint Venture (JV) audits on the Operator’s billings on annual JV audit

Work with BP’s Hydrocarbon Value Realisation (HVR) teams to understand and assure revenue for Clair area.

Support the quarterly Due diligence process for Phase 1.

Essential qualifications and experience

Professional Accounting qualification (CA , ACCA or similar).

Strong communication and analytical skills.

Strong influencing skills.

Ability to work to tight deadlines.

Comfortable with dealing with senior management both internally and externally.

About bp

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

