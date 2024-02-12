Finance Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
bp pulse’s mission is to develop and shape bp’s next generation electrification business, which is customer centric and digitally enabled, and we are inviting you to be a part of it. bp pulse is an entrepreneurial, customer centric and digitally savvy team, mobilising cross-functional squads to deliver objectives, key results and missions – at pace! We are creating a scalable next generation mobility business that can deliver high quality returns and long-term free cash flow generation – and we will implement this with a disciplined capital and resource allocation, rigorous performance management and rapid customer acquisition which will help deliver our net zero ambition. We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility. We acquire, create, scale up and grow businesses in the UK, European Union, China, Australia, New Zealand, India and the US.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Overall end to end financial management of different portfolios/ projects through internal tools for the global Technology and Product budget
Support IT portfolio planning and demand management for investments and operating expenses
Work with mission/POD leads and budget holders to map POs to global roadmap items
Own the tracking of spends against FMs for global bp pulse Product & Technology
Act as one of the driving forces behind the monthly I&E and bp pulse financial reviews promoting continuous improvement, relationship building and meeting effectiveness
Provide Financial control over supply activities including assuring accuracy and completeness of results.
Be the key contact for all suppliers queries working in service of bp pulse Product and Technology
Articulate plans and insights to cross-functional team members and management. Deliver financial commentary and variance analysis (actuals and forecasts) to the required level of granularity and published within defined timelines.
Proactively communicating spend to all mission leads, budget holders and other partners within bp pulse.
Provide Financial analysis and reporting for supplier activities within SPM and the mission dashboard, including explaining the results to business collaborators.
Drive close operational Integration with Finance and procurement teams to ensure the most efficient processes, e.g. close integration with the Financial Reporting team, lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimization strategies
Ensure bp guidelines and processes are adhered to and followed at all times, and the team are compliant with all finance and procurement procedures as per Budget & Control framework
Complete ad-hoc analysis as and when required and the construction of slide presentation packs as and when needed.
Support leadership on various finance related activities such as providing quarterly Group Financial Outlook and insights for the leadership reviews, FM creation etc.
Support leadership to map FMs to global roadmap items
Leverage best practice and lessons learned from as well as ensuring alignment with I&E to ensure we have a robust consistent management framework
Key Requirements:
Solid/ Mastery experience in variance analysis, financial forecasting, planning & budgeting, financial accounting and reporting knowledge
Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights and challenging status quo to improve efficiency/ continuous improvement
Learning Agility and experience of quickly grasping new situations/ business/ activity
Proficient in using Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Outlook ·
Resourceful, self-motivated and reliable teammate
Methodical and organised with meticulous attention to detail
Strong people engagement skills at various seniority level
Effective and confident in written and verbal communications skills
Self-starter mentality who works well within a multidisciplinary team.
Ability to multi-task and to efficiently manage workload in a timely manner
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Communication, Credit Management, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Forecasting Planning, Internal control and compliance, P&L Forecasting, Project Management, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.