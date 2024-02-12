Finance Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



bp pulse’s mission is to develop and shape bp’s next generation electrification business, which is customer centric and digitally enabled, and we are inviting you to be a part of it. bp pulse is an entrepreneurial, customer centric and digitally savvy team, mobilising cross-functional squads to deliver objectives, key results and missions – at pace! We are creating a scalable next generation mobility business that can deliver high quality returns and long-term free cash flow generation – and we will implement this with a disciplined capital and resource allocation, rigorous performance management and rapid customer acquisition which will help deliver our net zero ambition. We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility. We acquire, create, scale up and grow businesses in the UK, European Union, China, Australia, New Zealand, India and the US.This role is in the bp pulse UK Finance team and reports to bp pulse Finance Manager, based in UK (London). Partnering with regional Finance and business teams across the globe; Accounting, Reporting and Control team, EV enablers, and PPM teams further up the Group organisation.The Financial Analyst supports the Finance Manager with monthly actuals activities as well as with the budget & control planning process and producing core performance data which includes the timely and accurate reporting of the GFO (i.e. bp Financial outlook process) and financial and non-financial metrics within the Product & Tech organisation ensuring project financial data is reasonable and supports appropriate decision making. The role helps provide an integrated view of performance across key missions and provides analysis, insight and support to help drive performance improvements whilst maintaining an independent Finance view.For you, being part of bp pulse Finance organisation means working with us on:- Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions.‎- Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution.‎- Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery.- Transformation – driving digital transformation across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance; as well as integrating new businesses into our reporting processes



Overall end to end financial management of different portfolios/ projects through internal tools for the global Technology and Product budget

Support IT portfolio planning and demand management for investments and operating expenses

Work with mission/POD leads and budget holders to map POs to global roadmap items

Own the tracking of spends against FMs for global bp pulse Product & Technology

Act as one of the driving forces behind the monthly I&E and bp pulse financial reviews promoting continuous improvement, relationship building and meeting effectiveness

Provide Financial control over supply activities including assuring accuracy and completeness of results.

Be the key contact for all suppliers queries working in service of bp pulse Product and Technology

Articulate plans and insights to cross-functional team members and management. Deliver financial commentary and variance analysis (actuals and forecasts) to the required level of granularity and published within defined timelines.

Proactively communicating spend to all mission leads, budget holders and other partners within bp pulse.

Provide Financial analysis and reporting for supplier activities within SPM and the mission dashboard, including explaining the results to business collaborators.

Drive close operational Integration with Finance and procurement teams to ensure the most efficient processes, e.g. close integration with the Financial Reporting team, lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimization strategies

Ensure bp guidelines and processes are adhered to and followed at all times, and the team are compliant with all finance and procurement procedures as per Budget & Control framework

Complete ad-hoc analysis as and when required and the construction of slide presentation packs as and when needed.

Support leadership on various finance related activities such as providing quarterly Group Financial Outlook and insights for the leadership reviews, FM creation etc.

Support leadership to map FMs to global roadmap items

Leverage best practice and lessons learned from as well as ensuring alignment with I&E to ensure we have a robust consistent management framework

Solid/ Mastery experience in variance analysis, financial forecasting, planning & budgeting, financial accounting and reporting knowledge

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights and challenging status quo to improve efficiency/ continuous improvement

Learning Agility and experience of quickly grasping new situations/ business/ activity

Proficient in using Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Outlook ·

Resourceful, self-motivated and reliable teammate

Methodical and organised with meticulous attention to detail

Strong people engagement skills at various seniority level

Effective and confident in written and verbal communications skills

Self-starter mentality who works well within a multidisciplinary team.

Ability to multi-task and to efficiently manage workload in a timely manner

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Communication, Credit Management, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Forecasting Planning, Internal control and compliance, P&L Forecasting, Project Management, Stakeholder Management



