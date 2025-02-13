This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Finance Analyst supports the Finance Manager with Planning, Performance insight and reporting and support management with the optimization of business performance. The focus of the role is to coordinate and analyze performance to provide a consolidated view and independent Financial insight to support the business besides present core performance data which includes the timely and accurate reporting of MI reports. The role assists (1) to develop Plan, RF and integrate LBM to ensure robust submission requirement being met and aligned to overall strategy; (2) link operational performance to financial and perform analysis of actual performance to previous forecasts and the plan to provide insight on past performance and future refinements required to be incorporated into the plan and/or RF (3) handle ongoing internal reporting processes and in-depth analysis combined with business understanding to articulate the link between actual performance and prior forecasts or plans.

Key Accountabilities:

Co-ordinate the RF and Plan exercises for Autolubes / Marine and provide supports for businesses in their own plan numbers.

Provide planning/analysis tools for businesses to run their own budgets and activities

Work with Sales/Demand review and Trade Support to plan and forecast toplines, find opportunities/mitigations and propose interventions to business to work towards topline targets. Arrange conversations with business to review and challenge assumptions of plan, forecast and deviations in actual vs plan/forecast.

Assist Performance Manager in maintaining informational sets of performance trends and KPIs to facilitate business discussions and business decisions making.

Provide businesses the up-to-date financial outlook with coordinated LBM processes & RF reviews with quality commentary.

Support the translation strategic targets into business plans / LBM data.

Deliver monthly actual performance reporting and keep tracking of deviations from Plan/RF. Provide quality business analysis for local CLT as well as RTL.

Assist to deliver key sets of reporting in the year i.e. a pack for yearly Board of Management meeting, rolling forecast and plan packs with informative analysis and commentaries

Provide value in cross-function meetings like local Demand Review meeting, consensus meeting, LBM meeting by highlight issues of YTD performance and risks for YTG.

Participate in Business Strategy review exercise, providing financial modelling and consolidating Strategy Management Information MI. Offer business analysis to explain deviations of Actual/Plan/RF from strategy.

Assist in company’s strategic developments through handling Financials Memorandums for Lubes capex investments, Authorities to discuss on sales biddings and financial and sensitivity modelling for Lubricants business.

Implement customer investment policies to drive strategic business objectives of the company.

Use of performance reporting systems of local and SPU i.e. BIGS, SAPBPC, SPU Balance scorecards and other reporting tools.

Provide supports to ad-hoc performance tasks i.e. prices tracker, acceleration, hyper-care and others.

What you should have:

Degree or equivalent experience in Finance/ Accounting and or professional accounting qualification. e.g. CPA, ACCA.

At least 7 years working with a multi-national company with minimum 5-years working experience in performance management

Knowledge of global and local financial accounting (VAS, IFRS)

Good engagement and interpersonal, communication skills in both English and Vietnamese (to correspond with local and regional team)

Build relationships across the Finance team and Business to help deliver on the objectives.

Comprehensive understanding on how Financial Control & Accounting processes and systems operate (JDE, ECCS, SAP)

Strong business and Commercial Foresight, Integrated Planning, Performance Insight.

Basic understanding of Credit Management principles and the impact of credit decisions on business performance.

Basic application of Compliance and Control, Financial Accounting and reporting, Integrated Risk management and Leading sustainable change.

Good understanding of technical and business specific investment appraisal methods and decision making processes.



At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefit!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.