Finance Analyst US

Hydrogen, CCUS, and Finance work together to develop hydrogen business models, build new decarbonization capabilities and solutions and managing the performance of future hydrogen and CCUS businesses.
The Hydrogen Commercial Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modelling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.
The role requires a strong combination of critical thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.
Key Squad Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience