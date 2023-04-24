Finance Analyst US

Job summary

Hydrogen, CCUS, and Finance work together to develop hydrogen business models, build new decarbonization capabilities and solutions and managing the performance of future hydrogen and CCUS businesses.



The Hydrogen Commercial Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modelling economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of critical thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.



Key Squad Accountabilities

Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals.

Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics.

Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers.

Identify and analyse project sensitivities and deliver insight to improve commercial value and mitigate risk.

Support commercial and financial structuring of projects.

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects especially treasury, tax, finance, and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviours

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Demonstrated ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges.

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects.

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively.

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!