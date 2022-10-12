Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The Finance Analyst supports the Finance Manager with the Planning, Performance insight and Reporting of the BioFuels Growth business to support the optimisation of business performance. The Finance Analyst applies a Finance lens and deep understanding of business issues and priorities to form a consolidated view of business performance. The Finance Analyst develops and maintains strong relationships with the wider SPU businesses, Finance and GBS teams whilst also bearing specific responsibilities for particular business areas in some cases. He/she supports the Finance Manager in extracting the key performance insights and prepares the entity level reporting of Business and Financial Performance to the Biofuels Growth team as well as the Segment. The role acts as the primary partner for all Biofuels Growth activities

Supports and consolidates the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and provides assurance to the Finance Manager and Functional Leads.

Proactively provides insight to Leadership Team or Function equivalent that is integrated across SPU highlighting opportunities or risks to achieve the business strategy.

Partners with other business stakeholders to analyse financial performance and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis and provide recommendations and interventions to drive improved performance. This may be on a consolidated basis for several regions to provide one set of numbers or with a focus on supporting a specific business region or area

Shares detailed analysis and insights, using KPIs and trends, with the business on appropriate business drivers to concentrate on to achieve business objectives, including timely input to support the business understand interventions required to support future prioritisation and planning.

Engages with key stakeholders and assist in the preparation of financial reports, including month-end and quarter-end close for the business activities, forecasts, analysis and budgets to provide insights for the business providing relevant challenge and verification.

Bridges the gap between financial reporting and business understanding by measuring and providing commentary on forecast variances to facilitate decision-making and ensure forecasts remain accurate and robust.

Develops relationships with the wider Finance team and Business Leads to identify and enable simplification opportunities within the extended business.

Maintains strong relationships within the Finance teams, e.g. Planning & Performance and Accounting & Reporting, and the wider business e.g. Commercial, Marketing etc.

University degree or equivalent in finance or business-related discipline

Knowledge of financial accounting according to IFRS

Understanding of performance management processes, tools and metrics as well as of financial controls and processes

Excellent SAP Technical & MI Reporting Skills

Excellent understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment

Understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate, including key internal interfaces and with third party providers

Fluent in English and German (verbal and written)