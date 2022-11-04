Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



The Finance Analyst supports the Finance Manager with the Planning, Performance insight and Reporting of the Convenience business performance in Germany, especially for Convenience Stock Management (CSM) implementation. The CSM implementation is inherent to take on greater responsibility on shop operations through removing existing barriers that cannot be touched within the current operations model incl. significant Store Gross Margin growth through both line shift and incremental growth.

Your Tasks:

Working closely with the Convenience business unit teams to analytically support project Junction, which covers the business model change in the German Convenience Retail market, supporting the change from a wholesaler to a retailer in generating reports and gaining insights around store sales, margins, delivery costs including actual and financialized forecasts for the group financial outlook, plan and strategy.

Overseeing the MI (management information) development guidance to support shop margin analysis tools and the MI platform to promote forecasting, analysis and access to MI for all stakeholders

Close cooperation with the Convenience Specialist in the Operations MI team.

Developing Power BI reports using the data provided by the Operations MI team.

Delivering cross-country and cross-cluster support as needed.

Delivering cross-store insight and performance management.

Delivering qualitative comments on the performance at business unit level.

This includes waste and Dry Stock Loss management to support productivity management and inventory management, as well as Convenience Value Chain implementation.

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.

Knowledge of the integrated planning tools

Understanding of M&C Business, drivers and levers, of customer needs

Understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an

understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate and key internal interfaces Retail and/or Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred

Knowledge of local language (written and spoken) an advantage

Knowledge of Group reporting systems and standards

Knowledge of the retail industry & BP processes

Good command of written & spoken English (C1) and German; other European languages are an advantage

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration