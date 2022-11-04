Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142431BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Location: Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

The Finance Analyst supports the Finance Manager with the Planning, Performance insight and Reporting of the Convenience business performance in Germany, especially for Convenience Stock Management (CSM) implementation. The CSM implementation is inherent to take on greater responsibility on shop operations through removing existing barriers that cannot be touched within the current operations model incl. significant Store Gross Margin growth through both line shift and incremental growth.

Your Tasks:

  • Working closely with the Convenience business unit teams to analytically support project Junction, which covers the business model change in the German Convenience Retail market, supporting the change from a wholesaler to a retailer in generating reports and gaining insights around store sales, margins, delivery costs including actual and financialized forecasts for the group financial outlook, plan and strategy.
  • Overseeing the MI (management information) development guidance to support shop margin analysis tools and the MI platform to promote forecasting, analysis and access to MI for all stakeholders
  • Close cooperation with the Convenience Specialist in the Operations MI team.
  • Developing Power BI reports using the data provided by the Operations MI team.
  • Delivering cross-country and cross-cluster support as needed.
  • Delivering cross-store insight and performance management.
  • Delivering qualitative comments on the performance at business unit level.
  • This includes waste and Dry Stock Loss management to support productivity management and inventory management, as well as Convenience Value Chain implementation.
Your background:
  • A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting
  • Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance
  • Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.
  • Knowledge of the integrated planning tools
  • Understanding of M&C Business, drivers and levers, of customer needs
  • Understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an
  • understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate and key internal interfaces Retail and/or Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred
  • Knowledge of local language (written and spoken) an advantage
  • Knowledge of Group reporting systems and standards
  • Knowledge of the retail industry & BP processes
  • Good command of written & spoken English (C1) and German; other European languages are an advantage
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration
This is what you can expect:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of leave
  • Attractive remuneration package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Subsidized canteen and free hot drinks and water
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to non-profit organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.
  • Employees can offset their personal CO2 footprint, bp doubles this amount
  • Programs to improve work-life balance

We live equal opportunities and value diversity. We emphasize that all people - regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion/belief, disability, age and sexual orientation - are equally welcome.

Apply Search all jobs at bp