Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142764BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this, aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future.

Purpose of the job: The position holder acts as primary contact for all PPM support for the Germany business and coordinate all the local PPM processes. You would be leading on producing the CBM (Commercial Business management) output working with the various Functions and PPM Towers.

Your tasks:

  • Responsible and delivers the in-year forecast and annual Planning process; provide support to strategy refresh as needed.
  • Responsible for the production of all materials to support monthly and quarterly performance reviews at different levels of the organisation
  • Accountable for the consolidated GFO process, bridges and functions allocation (local and group allocated charges) processes.
  • Accountable for facilitation of the CBM PPM process.
  • Accountable for projects planning through the CBM process ensuring full integration with the other CBM processes
  • Manages vulnerabilities & Opportunities
  • Reviewing performance through multiple lens with a bias for qualitative insights to ensure that the business is appraised of external trends, competitor activities, dynamic market insights to enable timely response in service of in-year & long term goals (Plan, Strategy, etc.);
  • Provide quality business level commentary on performance
  • Monthly actuals clearance with GBS (whilst overall close integrity sits with C&P finance)
  • Work closely with ops MI team to build the right Finance database
  • Leads on automation and on developing Power BI reports off data made available by the Ops MI team
Our requirements:
  • University degree or equivalent in Finance, Business or Accounting
  • Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance
  • Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.
  • Knowledge of the integrated planning tool (Starforce tool)
  • Understanding of M&C Business, drivers and levers, of customer needs
  • Understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate and key internal interfaces.
  • Petrochemicals, Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred
  • Knowledge of Group reporting systems and standards
  • Good command of written & spoken English and German (C1); other European languages are an advantage
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp