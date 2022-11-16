Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

Bochum
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this, aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future.
Purpose of the job: The position holder acts as primary contact for all PPM support for the Germany business and coordinate all the local PPM processes. You would be leading on producing the CBM (Commercial Business management) output working with the various Functions and PPM Towers.
Your tasks: