Finance Analyst (m/f/d)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this, aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future.



Purpose of the job: The position holder acts as primary contact for all PPM support for the Germany business and coordinate all the local PPM processes. You would be leading on producing the CBM (Commercial Business management) output working with the various Functions and PPM Towers.

Your tasks:

Responsible and delivers the in-year forecast and annual Planning process; provide support to strategy refresh as needed.

Responsible for the production of all materials to support monthly and quarterly performance reviews at different levels of the organisation

Accountable for the consolidated GFO process, bridges and functions allocation (local and group allocated charges) processes.

Accountable for facilitation of the CBM PPM process.

Accountable for projects planning through the CBM process ensuring full integration with the other CBM processes

Manages vulnerabilities & Opportunities

Reviewing performance through multiple lens with a bias for qualitative insights to ensure that the business is appraised of external trends, competitor activities, dynamic market insights to enable timely response in service of in-year & long term goals (Plan, Strategy, etc.);

Provide quality business level commentary on performance

Monthly actuals clearance with GBS (whilst overall close integrity sits with C&P finance)

Work closely with ops MI team to build the right Finance database

Leads on automation and on developing Power BI reports off data made available by the Ops MI team

University degree or equivalent in Finance, Business or Accounting

Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.

Knowledge of the integrated planning tool (Starforce tool)

Understanding of M&C Business, drivers and levers, of customer needs

Understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate and key internal interfaces.

Petrochemicals, Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred

Knowledge of Group reporting systems and standards

Good command of written & spoken English and German (C1); other European languages are an advantage

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration