Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Finance Business Analyst

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Be use your knowledge of accounting and reconciliation to drive technology implementation initiatives

Gather inputs from the finance business regarding key processes

Have a deep understanding of system user experience

Be an expert of SAP

Support the prioritization of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring clarity of requirements and benefits case

Support Finance partners in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases

Support user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness

Support key partners on mapping reporting processes, of such as group Arc, Tax and PPM

Work with source system experts

Help the business to deliver future data management needs and integrations

Work with other areas of data governance to determine optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning

Educate key collaborators on the broader role of the data model and data integration framework on how it can be used most effectively across a data portfolio

What You will need to be successful:

Previous involvement in implementation or deployment projects

Good technical knowledge of either SAP and/or Azure mainly, or iBPM, Oracle, Informatica or AWS as well

Determination and resilience to proactively solve issues and challenges to achieve delivery

Ability to effectively communicate and collaborate in a global multicultural environment

Demonstrable ability to collaborate with domain experts across the technology landscape to develop data & analytical solutions to meet current and future needs

Demonstrable experience in articulating business value and a track record of leading and completing projects working with senior collaborators

Relevant project / change methodology proficiency

Good understanding of finance processes

General knowledge about accounting and in reconciliation processes

Experience in a multidisciplinary team including business & technical partners

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

