Finance Business Analytics Manager

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Finance Business Analyst with expertise in SQL, Python, finance business processes, SAP data knowledge, and data analysis. The ideal candidate will possess a strong analytical mindset and possess the ability to understand complex financial systems and data. This individual will play a crucial role in supporting our finance team in making data-driven decisions and optimizing financial processes.

Finance



Business Support Group



Key Accountabilities -

Engagement with end business stakeholders

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including finance, IT, and operations, to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Perform data extraction, manipulation, and analysis using SQL and Python to support financial reporting, forecasting, and decision-making processes.

Develop and maintain complex SQL queries, scripts, and stored procedures to extract data from various databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

Utilize Python for data processing and building financial models to provide valuable insights and recommendations.

Apply strong understanding of finance business processes to identify areas of improvement, streamline workflows, and enhance operational efficiencies.

Analyze large datasets and perform data cleansing, validation, and transformation to ensure data quality and reliability.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, create functional specifications, and assist in the design and implementation of financial systems.

Develop and maintain financial reports, dashboards, and visualizations to present insights and key performance indicators (KPIs) to stakeholders.

Support the integration of financial data from various sources, including SAP systems, ensuring data accuracy and consistency.

Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in finance and data analytics.

Experience and Skills

Strong understanding of finance business processes, financial reporting, and forecasting.

Strong communication skills with the ability to present complex findings to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Extensive experience with SQL and Python coding languages

Experience working with large datasets (100m+ records)

Experience working in the Azure analysis stack (e.g SQL Server, Data Bricks, etc)

Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in analytical models including consideration of real-time vs batch processing design

Experience optimizing complex analytical models

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor's degree in finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field.

Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction, manipulation, and analysis from relational databases.

Proficiency in Python for data processing, automation, and financial modeling.

In-depth understanding of finance business processes, financial reporting, and forecasting.

Experience with SAP systems and data structures, including SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, or SAP BW.

Solid foundation in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work with complex financial systems and datasets.

Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.

Data analyst training or certification is preferred.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



