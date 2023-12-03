Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Finance Business Analytics Senior Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including finance, IT, and operations, to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions

Engage with end business stakeholders

Perform data extraction, manipulation, and analysis using SQL, Visualization tool like Power BI and Python to support financial reporting, forecasting, and decision-making processes

Have good understanding of processes like R2R, Source to Pay etc

Develop and maintain sophisticated SQL queries, scripts, and stored procedures to extract data from various databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity

Apply Python for data processing, and building financial models to provide valuable insights and recommendations

Apply good understanding of finance business processes to identify areas of improvement, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiencies.

Analyze large datasets and perform data cleansing, validation, and transformation to ensure data quality and reliability

Collaborate with partners to capture and detail business requirements, build functional specifications, and assist in the design and implementation of financial systems

Develop and maintain financial reports, dashboards, and visualizations to present insights and key performance indicators to collaborators

Support the integration of financial data from various sources, including SAP systems, ensuring data accuracy and consistency

Stay up to date with industry trends, standard methodologies, and new technologies in finance and data analytics

What You will need to be successful:

Solid understanding of finance business processes, financial reporting, and forecasting

Good communication skills with the ability to communicate complex findings to both technical and non-technical partners

Extensive experience with SQL and Python coding languages

Experience working with large datasets (100m+ records)

Experience working in the Azure analysis stack (e.g SQL Server, Data Bricks, etc)

Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in analytical models including consideration of real-time vs batch processing design

Experience optimizing sophisticated analytical models

At least 8 years of relevant experience

Proficiency in English language

Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction, manipulation, and analysis from relational databases

Proficiency in Python for data processing, automation, and financial modeling

In-depth understanding of finance business processes, financial reporting, and forecasting

Solid foundation in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work with complex financial systems and datasets

Experience in GL Accounting or Treasury is an advantage

Experience with SAP systems and data structures, including SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, or SAP BW is good to have

Data analyst training or certification is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



