Finance Business Partner

Job summary

.

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!



The Midstream Finance team is responsible for contributing to the performance delivery and business outcomes of bp’s Supply, Midstream, B2B and Marine businesses in Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). The team identifies value drivers, reports KPIs, generates insight, proposes interventions, and provides an independent and commercial lens for all key business strategic initiatives, including challenging inputs and assumptions, to ensure that appropriate business and investment decisions are made.



To be successful in the role also requires developing and maintaining effective working relationships with business managers and other teams within the organization such as Tax, Treasury and Legal.



The opportunity:

Proactively provide reliable, accurate and insightful business intelligence to drive performance.

Raise the standards of commerciality, insight, and connection to strategic drivers.

Support the Midstream business leaders to deliver the annual plan, cost efficiencies and operating cash flow targets.

Deepen the understanding of integrated margin capture across the ANZ business. Lead transparent performance discussions across multiple and complex interfaces, recommending interventions where required.

Maintain and develop tools and models for performance reporting and competitive benchmarking.

Adopt best practices to continuously improve and promote the delivery of streamlined automated and transparent business information via tools such as Power BI.

Become recognized as a trusted and valued partner to provide insight on financial performance.

Support business case development by providing functional assurance that is strategic, and with commercial acumen provide challenge at the front end of a project.

Identify strategic and financial risks and provide an independent viewpoint to evaluate the impact of opportunities and risks on performance.

Track the delivery of strategic programs in a way that is consistent with the actual financial results.

Provide leadership in the application of accounting policy for Midstream, and give assurance that reporting is underpinned by a sound control environment.

Ensure proper accounting of leases according to IFRS16.

Experience in and/or knowledge of Midstream terminology and concepts is preferred.

Must have demonstrated an attention to detail, and a drive for ensuring data integrity.

Must have demonstrated successful communication and interpersonal skills. This position must be able to communicate effectively at all levels of the organization both verbally and in writing.

Strong IT & data handling skills. Experience in data visualisation and automated reporting using PowerBI would be desirable.

Must have strong analytical skills, and the ability to bring analytical solutions to ambiguous business information.

Must have a solid grasp of business concepts, realistic judgement, and quantitative and critical thinking skills.

Must be self-motivated and self-starting, and able to work in “stand alone” situations.