Finance Business Partner – Labour & Operations

Job summary

Through confident business partnering, this individual builds strong relationships with key stakeholders within the UK M&C business to enable a close understanding of business performance and to drive improvement. Specifically focusing on the face paced and dynamic UK CO retail business and directly supporting the operations team with P&L, labour forecasting, site planning and forecasting, month end and reporting. This role requires a flexible individual to support a variety of needs, strong analytical skills and a meticulous attention to detail. The overall purpose of this role is to: - Manage the relationships and information requirements with key stakeholders in the Operations & Finance teams ensuring accuracy, consistency and insight rich outputs from all required reports. - Undertake pro-active reviews of opportunities or risks found within trends identified through routine or bespoke reporting & development of MI reports and work with the business to identify related actions to ultimately drive business performance. - Supporting the development and up keep of a labour financial budgeting tool. Working alongside the operations productivity manager to ensure a fit for purpose integrated financial modelling and operational tool is delivered and maintained.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Through confident business partnering, this individual builds strong relationships with key stakeholders within the UK M&C business to enable a close understanding of business performance and to drive improvement.Specifically focusing on the face paced and dynamic UK CO retail business and directly supporting the operations team with P&L, labour forecasting, site planning and forecasting, month end and reporting.This role requires a flexible individual to support a variety of needs, strong analytical skills and a meticulous attention to detail.The overall purpose of this role is to:- Manage the relationships and information requirements with key stakeholders in the Operations & Finance teams ensuring accuracy, consistency and insight rich outputs from all required reports.- Undertake pro-active reviews of opportunities or risks found within trends identified through routine or bespoke reporting & development of MI reports and work with the business to identify related actions to ultimately drive business performance.- Supporting the development and up keep of a labour financial budgeting tool. Working alongside the operations productivity manager to ensure a fit for purpose integrated financial modelling and operational tool is delivered and maintained.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Drive robust weekly, monthly and quarterly performance processes, including monthly actuals, developing and presenting performance dashboards, KPIs, GFO (forecast) submissions and highlighting and maintaining Vulnerabilities & Opportunities ensuring alignment and consistency across the UK retail business. Continuously looking for opportunities to improve or standardise processes including those owned by the business or GBS.

Accruals and balance sheet management of +£130m labour budget.

Driving Value and Insight: (Specifically relating labour spend/usage and retail sites P&L)

Responsible for proactively driving business relevant Financial Performance, KPI and MI metrics, accountable for providing insights to key stakeholders (including versus the external competition where relevant) that drives underlying business performance, including working with the business to ensure any required interventions are made.

Facilitate and support monthly, qtrly and bi-annual Site Operating Contribution (SOC) reviews with the UK retail business.

Develop and run post performance analysis of asset activity at sites – refreshing, rebranding etc supporting the decision making for capital investment.

Lead the development of the annual and long-range financial labour plans, and ensuring co-ordination and ownership across all departments and alignment with the wider Fuels UK processes.

Lead the UK retail P&L plan down to site level process by week where appropriate, maintain site plans throughout the year, aligning with finance and operations.

Work with the Planning & Performance team to ensure alignment and consistency across the retail business in planning and forecasting assumptions; performance reporting, analysis and explanation and insight and identification of opportunities to drive business performance.

Provision of proactive, high quality and insightful support to the UK Operations team in developing business cases and in supporting strategic projects and reviews and managing delivery against plan layers, including Strategic Activity Plans.

Ensure close operational integration with other P&P and Finance teams to ensure the most efficient processes, ensuring efficient and effective handoffs in-line with defined responsibilities and alignment and consistency of performance reporting, analysis and explanation both within the Fuels businesses and across the wider UK Business.

Support P&C in managing the annual site wage and salary rise processes.

Supporting the setting of and calculation of annual site bonus scheme.

Responsible for attendance to meetings, presenting findings and working together with stakeholders to drive improved awareness, opportunity identification and pro-actively challenging biases, and views with alternative perspectives.

Skills & Qualifications required:

Must be a qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, CIMA) or Qualified by experience.

Strong analytical skills with experience in developing and running advanced excel spreadsheets, SAP queries and Logile (or other resource budgeting or ABC tool).

Must have an accomplished attention to detail, comfortable with handling large amounts of financial data,

Month end accounting accrual creation and balance sheet rec experience.

Strong analytical skills with experience in developing and running advanced SAP queries, advanced excel (power pivot/power query).

Experience of developing power BI dashboards.

The ability to position interactions appropriately for varying stakeholders.

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills to work effectively with a wide range of stakeholders both within Finance and across the business

Strong personal organisational skills and adept at adjusting work schedule to accommodate last minute requests

Can demonstrate commercial acumen, backed up with significant work experience

Ability to maintain high work rate and deliver high quality output even under pressure.

Previous retail industry sector experience would be useful



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.