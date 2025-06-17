Finance Business & Technology Integration Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

The role manages all aspects of regional delivery for Finance Business & Technology (FBT), Mexico. It is the single point of accountability for Customer, Finance and Procurement related shared services. This covers all aspects of quality, control and compliance in addition to being responsible for people, commercial and regional relationship management with key business partners.

You will work with your key stakeholders to deliver efficient and compliant end to end processes, while creating an environment to driving continuous improvement through process standardization and technology enablement.

This role is responsible for ensuring the FBT Centre in Mexico is managed in an effective and efficient manner, meets its performance expectations and aligns with operational and HSSE standards, all legislative requirements, and FBT/BP policies. In addition, the post holder will be required to contribute to Service Level Agreements with BP, provide leadership, coaching and development to leaders and colleagues whilst reinforcing FBT's Values and Culture.

The role leads a finance team responsible for accurate and timely reconciliation and processing of fuels purchase invoices from suppliers in preparation for on time payment, ensures monthly reconciliation of fuels stock held at company owned retail sites, including reasonableness checks, gains and losses processing and reporting and ensures completeness and accuracy of retail site sales recording and accounting.

This role will have multiple accountabilities within Customer, Finance, Procurement and Regional level with primary reporting into the Head of US, ASPAC and India Customer Fuels.

This role will lead effort towards Business & Technology Centre (BTC) scale up , stabilization & Integration with Finance Business & Technology and business teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Leadership:

To actively role model to support our objectives on HSSE, EVP as well as BP’s value and behaviours.

Be responsible for overall operations, commercial, risk and relationship management for the centre.

Ownership of organisation and people capability within FBT Mexico.

Responsible for building and sustaining business relationships under the FBT stakeholder management framework.

Accountable to manage end to end process controls, assuring compliance to internal and external regulatory requirements for the FBT’s service portfolio.

Create an environment where issues can be easily raised and discussed, foster and role model a “Speak Up” culture.

Commercial:

Management of commercial cost of operations for captive services

Accountable for YoY delivery of agreed FTE productivity performance for FBT Mexico

Identify and drive commercial value for businesses by optimising business processes that facilitates cash delivery, working capital management, enhanced customer retention and compliance.

Drive and oversee a range of projects from inception, implementation and execution. Apply continuous improvement.

Finance -Technical:

Accountable for all aspects of performance within FBT Mexico.

Accountable for relevant management information generation and translation of data into key business insights.

Support statutory accounting process up to and including audit and company filing.

Ensuring regulatory compliance of all FBT processes.

Establish, forecast, and manage annual operations budget.

Customer - Service Delivery:

Ensure quality service delivery for customers and business partners within an embedded customer service centre environment.

Deliver operational excellence by leading a team to meet agreed upon performance metrics.

Ensure timely resolution of escalated queries and systemic issues by proactively seeking to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes.

BTC:

Business & Technology Centre Integration with Finance Business & Technology & sub entity teams

Build lead & mentor a high performing team of Business & Technology Centre fostering a culture of continuous improvement, learning and accountability

Maintain close communication with sub entity teams, addressing issues & risks appropriately

Review and monitor team sizes & reporting structures of BTC team for effectiveness

Collaborate with sub entity teams to address any challenges that may arise

Work with sub entity leadership and C&P BTC transformation office to identify and implement transformation opportunities

Integrate change management at BTC with overall sub entity and program.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business related area or equivalent experience

8+ Years of relevant post degree experience

5+ Years proven leadership: managing people, leading large teams with strong change management

Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

SAP knowledge / experience is preferred

Shared services experience

Ability to operate with a strong accounting, control, compliance and risk management mentality

Competencies:

Strong leadership and communication skills

Ability to operate at strategic and operational levels

Strong engagement and influencing skills

Ability to work in a global team, diverse in structure and culture

Possess understanding of the BP business, industry, customers, internal structure and functions

Good IT proficiency

Performance management focused with commercial competence.

BTC:

Business & Technology Centre Integration with Finance Business & Technology & sub entity

Experience in leading teams in a global context, coaching team and building capability

Demonstrated ability to work independently with minimal supervision, ability to prioritize work demands & maintain confidentiality

Possess excellent analytical, interpersonal, presentation and communication skills

Role requires deep knowledge of planning, performance management, process control

Ability to influence business partners.

Key Partners:

Finance Business and Technology (FBT) Mexico team

Local Mexico teams incl Tax, embedded businesses like People & Culture (P&C), HSSE and Ethics and Compliance

FBT Global teams incl Customer, Finance, Global Digital Transformation & Solutions, Procurement and Controls teams

Support the Senior Vice President for LATAM with any FBT Mexico related asks (eg office headcount)

Customer & Products business partners incl Mobility & Convenience, Castrol and Production & Operations, Bioenergy and AirBP in Mexico, Brazil and surrounds

Senior Finance Leaders incl embedded finance LT and Finance VPs representing business partners

Business Technology Centre staff.

BTC:

C&P BTC Head, C&P M&C America Integration Lead in Pune

C&P Transformation office and BTC Transformation / Change team.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



