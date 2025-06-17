Finance Business & Technology Integration Manager

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role manages all aspects of regional delivery for Finance Business & Technology (FBT), Mexico. It is the single point of accountability for Customer, Finance and Procurement related shared services. This covers all aspects of quality, control and compliance in addition to being responsible for people, commercial and regional relationship management with key business partners.
You will work with your key stakeholders to deliver efficient and compliant end to end processes, while creating an environment to driving continuous improvement through process standardization and technology enablement.
This role is responsible for ensuring the FBT Centre in Mexico is managed in an effective and efficient manner, meets its performance expectations and aligns with operational and HSSE standards, all legislative requirements, and FBT/BP policies. In addition, the post holder will be required to contribute to Service Level Agreements with BP, provide leadership, coaching and development to leaders and colleagues whilst reinforcing FBT's Values and Culture.
The role leads a finance team responsible for accurate and timely reconciliation and processing of fuels purchase invoices from suppliers in preparation for on time payment, ensures monthly reconciliation of fuels stock held at company owned retail sites, including reasonableness checks, gains and losses processing and reporting and ensures completeness and accuracy of retail site sales recording and accounting.
This role will have multiple accountabilities within Customer, Finance, Procurement and Regional level with primary reporting into the Head of US, ASPAC and India Customer Fuels.
This role will lead effort towards Business & Technology Centre (BTC) scale up , stabilization & Integration with Finance Business & Technology and business teams.
Key Accountabilities:
Leadership:
Commercial:
Finance -Technical:
Customer - Service Delivery:
BTC:
Business & Technology Centre Integration with Finance Business & Technology & sub entity teams
Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:
BTC:
Business & Technology Centre Integration with Finance Business & Technology & sub entity
Key Partners:
BTC:
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.