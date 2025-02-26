Finance Control Manager, Castrol Europe & META

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job Synopsis

The Finance Control Manager is accountable for promoting a culture of control and compliance within their business by using segment standard controls to support the business in the operation and monitoring of control activities. To support resolution of internal control gaps and issues where a business process is impacted. They will be required to build and maintain positive relationships with the business to identify any business activity (including new or amendments to existing agreements) which may impact financial documents (e.g., leases, provisions, settlements, disputes, etc.) and ensure this is communicated to the FBT (Finance Business and Technology) team.

The role is responsible for guiding and supporting the business to deliver its objectives in a controlled and compliant manner. This is achieved by ensuring that robust controls operate over financial reporting processes and that the control environment within the business is conducive to meeting group standards and external practices.

The role is also responsible for identifying continuous efficiency improvements in finance processes to ensure finance activity is performed accurately, timely and efficiently. In this capacity, the role will be the interface between C&P (Customer & Product) Embedded Finance and the Financial Controllers in the FBT teams.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Perform functional assurance on new transactions, investments, commercial arrangements, significant changes in the external control environment and/or M&A activity.

Identify potential accounting, reporting or control issues arising from existing transactions, deals, changes in commercial arrangements, divestments, external regulatory changes etc. Advise business on appropriate accounting treatment of transactions including opex/capex classification, leases, provisions, etc.

Lead the quarterly due diligence process for Castrol Europe & META (Middle East, Turkey & Africa). Provide business partnering support on all financial matters to the sales organisation, wider Finance teams, Castrol support teams and FBT.

Be a key partner to the FBT ARC (Accounting Reporting & Control) organisation – being a trusted advocate for the team with a One Team attitude, an escalation point for concerns on financial control matters and ability to remove blockers that are faced.

Lead on financial control and compliance matters for our joint venture in Cuba (a US based individual or US national cannot undertake this role) along with other critical sanctioned regions like Russia.

Lead control reviews and investigations to ensure compliance with bp policy and external regulatory requirements. Overseeing financial control activities, including the review of monthly and quarterly numbers and disclosures delivered by the FBT.

Job Functional Knowledge

Proven ability to apply deep technical knowledge of financial reporting and relevant Group and IFRS standards, accounting concepts and knowledge of accounting standards to supervise compliance and provide insight to drive financial performance. Well-developed analytical, financial control and accounting skills gained in a Business, shared service team or corporate and functions role. Strong business, commercial and process understanding

Business Expertise

Deep expertise within the relevant business model, understanding of the key business drivers and impact on the control environment. Able to identify and pre-empt risk items and influence key internal and external partners within this context (Relationships- Stakeholder management, Industry knowledge and advocacy

Leadership:

Drive a one-team culture across key Finance teams, building collaborative relationships with partners in FBT. .

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of consensus and support both from the Finance and Business teams.

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community.

Promotes a continuous improvement culture – eliminating interfaces and duplications where possible, simplifying activities, embracing digital automation, and using new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

Ability to mentor, challenge and influence through persuasion across various levels of organisation

Problem Solving:

Solid knowledge of standard accountancy and finance including strong analytical skills to effectively analyse financial details in support of providing control insights.

Ability to handle multiple/conflicting priorities with a consistent track record of delivery / execution.

Elevated level of problem-solving skills required. Examples include:

Resolution of issues around key judgements / evaluations (Critical thinking- Problem solving)

Solution design decisions for new requirements and driving integration across key functions / enablers.

Nature and Area of Impact:

Role modelling, stewardship and oversight for Accounting Reporting and Control activities linked to business performance and delivery.

Interpersonal skills

Effective communication, influencing and change management skills to builds trust and establishes credibility for the accounting, reporting, and controlling function. Good interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working in a globally diverse culture.

Job Requirements

Education:

ACA, ACCA, CIMA or equivalent

Experience:

Management level experience as a minimum and senior manager level preferred. Relevant proven experience.

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

