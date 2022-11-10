Finance Coordinator

The Finance Analyst/Coordinator supports the Finance Manager with the Planning, Performance insight and Reporting of the business to enhance the optimisation business performance. The focus of the role is to monitor and analyse performance to provide a consolidated view and independent financial insight.
The Finance Analyst/Coordinator translates the view of performance to provide insights for informing decisions and ensuring financial implications are integrated into strategic plans and the forward view of operational in year performance. He/she also supports leadership decision making outside of finance and assists through ascertaining the impact of business decisions.
The Finance Analyst/Coordinator is responsible for supporting the planning process and analysing and presenting core performance data which includes the timely and accurate reporting of the GFO, MI and may be responsible for resolving processes within GBS (Global Business Services).
From time to time, the Finance Analyst/Coordinator will support project activities within the business ensuring project financial data is accurate and supports appropriate decision making. He/she focuses also on working closely with and providing insight to a specific function or business area.
The Finance Analyst/Coordinator provides business understanding of the B2B business across Spain, Portugal and France.
Main key accountabilities: