Finance Coordinator

Job summary

The Finance Analyst/Coordinator supports the Finance Manager with the Planning, Performance insight and Reporting of the business to enhance the optimisation business performance. The focus of the role is to monitor and analyse performance to provide a consolidated view and independent financial insight.



The Finance Analyst/Coordinator translates the view of performance to provide insights for informing decisions and ensuring financial implications are integrated into strategic plans and the forward view of operational in year performance. He/she also supports leadership decision making outside of finance and assists through ascertaining the impact of business decisions.



The Finance Analyst/Coordinator is responsible for supporting the planning process and analysing and presenting core performance data which includes the timely and accurate reporting of the GFO, MI and may be responsible for resolving processes within GBS (Global Business Services).



From time to time, the Finance Analyst/Coordinator will support project activities within the business ensuring project financial data is accurate and supports appropriate decision making. He/she focuses also on working closely with and providing insight to a specific function or business area.



The Finance Analyst/Coordinator provides business understanding of the B2B business across Spain, Portugal and France.



Main key accountabilities:

Planning Translates a view of financial and operational performance using extracted data from hosted systems Partners with other business stakeholders to analyse financial performance and support the articulation of underlying delivery of actuals versus latest forecasts on a periodic basis. This may be having a focus on supporting a specific function/business or at a segment level Provides detailed analysis of focus areas of performance using financial and non-financial KPIs and trends including timely presentation to the business of any insights and interventions required.



Performance Insights Supports the functions/businesses with reporting processes, explaining accounting concepts and terminology in a simple, easy-to understand manner. Ensures function/business transactions and results are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, transparency and in a timely manner in accordance with financial and control policies. Engages with key stakeholders and assists in the preparation of financial reports for a specific function/business combining financial skills with business acumen providing an independent perspective. Measures and provides commentary on forecast variances to facilitate decision-making and ensure forecasts remain accurate and robust.



Business Partnering Maintains strong relationships with other function/business stakeholders. Develops relationships with the wider Finance team and function/business Leads to identify and enable simplification opportunities within the extended business. Provides coaching and training to the function/business on the financial outcomes and major dependencies. Support Ad-hoc requests / analysis

System Specifics GSD Super User



Education and experience required: