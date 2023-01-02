Finance Coordinator

Job summary

.

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!



AsPac Central Performance & Planning Management (PPM) Team is responsible for the Consolidation and submissions of AsPac Financial Actuals & Forecast data to the Local AsPac Leadership Team & Global PPM Team. Monthly and Quarterly Financial Submissions as well as NFMI & Central Group requests.



To be successful in this role you will require an ability to be flexible in your approach to work and an ability to work across multiple teams and business areas, attention to detail and an ability to meet reporting deadlines. Developing and maintaining effective working relationships across the wider PPM Team will enable you to develop effective problem-solving skills and build a base understanding of the broader AsPac business performance.



In addition, this role supports the loading of Annual Benchmarks, Benchmarks are a central component of financial, performance and MI reporting for our ANZ MC&M businesses.



The opportunity:

Support PPM processes for the Local PPM Team including submissions to central PPM team, Financials & KPI reporting and related PPM/Finance interactions

Financialize business inputs to PPM processes (Actuals & Forecast) and provide MI reporting to the business

Provide key support for all finance reporting systems (SAP & Business Warehouse)

Execute Benchmark upload process in support of the overarching Benchmark activity, Annual Benchmark load, as required updates to Benchmark fields & oversight of key assurance reports to provide overarching Benchmark assurance.

Tertiary qualification in Business, Finance, Economics.

Basic understanding of Performance Reporting & Systems

Ability to form and build relationships across diverse teams

Understanding of MI and Data Assets, exposure or experience using Power BI or similar data analytical/visualisation tools

Must be self-motivated and self-starting, and able to work in “stand alone” situations.