  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Finance Coordinator

Finance Coordinator

Finance Coordinator

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143780BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!

AsPac Central Performance & Planning Management (PPM) Team is responsible for the Consolidation and submissions of AsPac Financial Actuals & Forecast data to the Local AsPac Leadership Team & Global PPM Team. Monthly and Quarterly Financial Submissions as well as NFMI & Central Group requests.

To be successful in this role you will require an ability to be flexible in your approach to work and an ability to work across multiple teams and business areas, attention to detail and an ability to meet reporting deadlines. Developing and maintaining effective working relationships across the wider PPM Team will enable you to develop effective problem-solving skills and build a base understanding of the broader AsPac business performance.

In addition, this role supports the loading of Annual Benchmarks, Benchmarks are a central component of financial, performance and MI reporting for our ANZ MC&M businesses.

The opportunity:

  • Support PPM processes for the Local PPM Team including submissions to central PPM team, Financials & KPI reporting and related PPM/Finance interactions
  • Financialize business inputs to PPM processes (Actuals & Forecast) and provide MI reporting to the business
  • Provide key support for all finance reporting systems (SAP & Business Warehouse)
  • Execute Benchmark upload process in support of the overarching Benchmark activity, Annual Benchmark load, as required updates to Benchmark fields & oversight of key assurance reports to provide overarching Benchmark assurance.
What you’ll bring:
  • Tertiary qualification in Business, Finance, Economics.
  • Basic understanding of Performance Reporting & Systems
  • Ability to form and build relationships across diverse teams
  • Understanding of MI and Data Assets, exposure or experience using Power BI or similar data analytical/visualisation tools
  • Must be self-motivated and self-starting, and able to work in “stand alone” situations.
What’s in it for you?
  • Flexible working arrangements to enable work-life balance
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

