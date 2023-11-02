This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we're playing to win with purpose and care

We are recruiting a full-time Finance Coordinator who will support the Mobility, Convenience & Midstream Asia Pacific (MC&M AsPac) Planning and Performance Management (PPM) team in the consolidation and submission of AsPac Financial Actuals and forecast data to the Local AsPac Leadership Team & Global PPM Team.

You'll be good at financial and accounting concepts, a proven attention to detail, and working under deadlines.

This role is an excellent foundation and opportunity for anyone looking to understand better bp’s Customers & Products businesses in Asia Pacific and progress their career further within the Finance function or within other parts of bp.

If you’d like to understand more about the significant work we deliver at bp, and what bp stands for, have a read through our current Press Releases

Some of your responsibilities include -

Perform upload of financial and KPI actuals and forecasts into the SAP system.

Reconcile financial reports and ensure accuracy and consistency of reporting.

Perform updates to SAP benchmarks (benchmarks are an anchor point of the financial reporting system and represent the replacement cost of a material at a given location) and lead the end-to-end process for reviewing, approving, and updating benchmarks.

Prepare slides and reports to support management discussions (e.g. Monthly Performance Review, Business Performance Review).

Prepare external reports (e.g. annual ACCC report).

Be accountable as the Superuser for EP2 and SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), the systems used for reporting actuals and forecasts.

Prepare adhoc reports by drawing on information from multiple systems.



About You -

Tertiary qualification in Business, Finance, Economics, or Information Technology.



⁠Technical Capabilities

- Understanding of financial accounting concepts.

- Advanced Excel skills



Behavioral Capabilities

- Must be self-motivated and self-starting, and able to work in “stand-alone” situations.

- Must possess excellent organizational skills.

- Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone around them.

- Nurture learning, the sharing of knowledge, and continuous improvement.

- Ability to form and build positive working relationships across diverse team



What's in it for you -

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, Global Share match & fuel discounts

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave or 4 weeks paid paternity leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.