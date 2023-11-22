This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Finance Coordinator role will work for bp’s operated and non-operated upstream and LNG business. The role reports to Reporting Manager and is responsible to prepare financial reports to external stakeholders, including bp Partners & the Government of Indonesia, as well as be highly involved in the financial period end close process. This role requires a strong analytical background with the ability to analyze financial numbers and drive improvement opportunities. This role will work in close collaboration with business in promoting good control process and compliances to protect value for bp.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Prepare and issue LNG & condensate invoices to customers

Responsible in recording and reporting LNG & condensate sales and revenue from customers to the Government and bp Partners

Prepare upstream and LNG financial reports (Joint Interest Statement (JIS)) and required data to bp Partners, including reconciliation files and monthly variance analysis ensuring the reasonableness of the numbers

Prepare monthly asset and project cost reports to the Government, as well as ensuring integrity and alignment of monthly inventory reports

Prepare ad-hoc reports and/or audit data required by partners, SKKMigas and other government institutions

Assist in the period end close process ensuring compliance with IFRS and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) requirements

Assist in asset accounting process ensuring alignment with IFRS, PSC and the accounting system requirements

Support projects driven by region and central Finance

Maintain strong relationships with bp Partners, the Government and internal bp stakeholders

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENT & QUALIFICATIONS :

Excellent understanding of key financial control processes and systems, as well as accounting standards

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision and have a detail-oriented mindset

Possess good communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills

Readiness for action, adaptable and ability to work under pressure

Comfortable with Microsoft Excel, accounting systems and other analytical tools (Power BI, PowerApps, etc)

Experience in providing and presenting financial reports to SKKMigas and/or external stakeholders

Fluency in English (writing & speaking)

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting

Minimum 4 years of experience in the Finance Upstream (oil & gas) area and/or accounting firms



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



