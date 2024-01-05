Finance Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

bp’s North Sea business has a mission to be the best oil and gas business in the region. To drive improvements in safety, sustainability, profitability and efficiency. We are operator of 5 material assets and participate in 2 Joint Ventures operated by others and we employ >800 people.The Finance Co-ordinator reports to the Senior Planning Finance Manager and is accountable for providing high quality planning & economic analysis and commercial/JV support to Asset Senior Finance Managers. The role may principally be tagged to a specific North Sea asset, however, as a member of the agile pool there will be opportunities to support work across any of our assets as required following regular prioritisation by our Finance leadership team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities Economic Analysis: deliver discounted cashflow analysis to support value-based investment decisions, challenging inputs where appropriate; provide appropriate guidance & direction to the wider business team on scoping/screening options; deliver analytical support for Business Development, M&A, strategic cross asset projects as required

Investment Governance: support development of Finance Memorandum (FM)/Authority to Negotiate (ATN); support identification & definition of investment choices; provide economic analysis in compliance with internal group standards and co-ordinate assurance/approval process

Agreement Management: understand & track contractual obligations, provide analysis to support agreement development & optimisation and support Finance Manager with JV compliance of commercial agreements

Business Planning (Asset Development Plans (ADP) & Managing the Plan): support delivery of quarterly internal plans including review of asset plan data for quality & alignment, high level variance analysis, provide insights into asset performance & delivery, provide analytical input and analysis in support of ADPs and track asset performance against ADPs

Business Planning (Budgeting & Forecasting): Forecast & track commercial costs; update & maintain commercial/option BPEs and support review and understanding of delivery against JV budgets (supported by Performance & Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) teams

External Stakeholder Management: support preparation of materials & attend JV meetings, take minutes, track actions & provide analytical support to Finance Managers on all aspects of JV management We have a 60:40 hybrid approach in place whereby 60% of working time is office based and 40% home based. Essential education, experience, and skills Experience in Oil & Gas Industry

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

Strong communication skills - able to communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail

Interpret and analyse data with the ability to draw out insights

Able to engage effectively as part of a team, absorbing new areas quickly and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under high-paced work environment

Desirable education, experience, and skills Educated to degree level (preferably Finance, Economics, Accountancy, business management)

Experience with discounted cashflow modelling an advantage but open to applicants with transferable skills Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

