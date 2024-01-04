Finance Coordinator

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Finance Planning Team is a team of finance professionals accountable for coordinating the Trinidad business planning & performance management processes, provide insights on financial levers, provide financial & economic analysis, and support Joint Venture & Stakeholder management.

The Finance Analyst is an integral member of the team and will have an opportunity to work on a variety of finance activities across Planning and Performance management, Economic Modeling and Evaluations (including Investment Governance and business case optimization), Joint Venture management and financial management of activities supporting delivery of the business.

Key Accountabilities

Planning and Performance management – Supports facilitation of planning and performance management of activities necessary to deliver the approved Business Plans. Forecasts, tracks and analyses financial data, providing variance analysis on actual outcome and forecasts. Captures and analyses performance and financial outcomes, providing regular and ad-hoc reporting for the optimization and performance management of capital, operating costs and financials of the business.

Economic Modeling & Evaluation – Maintain and apply economic models to provide economic and financial analysis to support business decisions. Support optimization with focus on increasing value and returns

Investment Governance – Support the delivery of governance documents (Financial Memorandums) and the coordination of assurance ensuring internal policies and guidelines are followed. Preparation of reports that monitor actual expenditure and approved expenditure, proactively identifying any potential risk of overspend. Complete Post-project evaluation and test for effectiveness of investment.

Joint Venture Management – Ensure BP value is protected by understanding joint operating agreements. Develop and/or maintain the joint venture obligations register to manage obligations and rights, update as needed with new agreements, Influence plans, and other partner obligations. Assist in coordination and execution of partner meetings and provide analysis for co-owner joint interest billings, annual work programs and budgets, internal records and questions as they arise. Coordinate & assist the Finance Manager with partner meetings (in line with contractual obligations).

Agility - Sees opportunities for improvements in finance processes, procedures or tools, supporting the implementation of improvement initiatives

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree in Finance, or equivalent Business degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3+ years finance experience in oil & gas industry

Computer literacy with high proficiency in Microsoft applications; Excel, Power BI and PowerPoint. Phyton skills will be an asset.

Self-starter with ability to understand requirements and respond to customer needs.

Desirable Criteria:

Ability to understand, interpret and analyze data to generate information and insights

Ability to meet tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment, identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Strong team-working skills

Develop presentations, Management Information, and reports from scratch, when necessary

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills. Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog and integration among different stakeholders.

