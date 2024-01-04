Finance Coordinator

Entity:Finance
Role Synopsis
The Finance Planning Team is a team of finance professionals accountable for coordinating the Trinidad business planning & performance management processes, provide insights on financial levers, provide financial & economic analysis, and support Joint Venture & Stakeholder management.
The Finance Analyst is an integral member of the team and will have an opportunity to work on a variety of finance activities across Planning and Performance management, Economic Modeling and Evaluations (including Investment Governance and business case optimization), Joint Venture management and financial management of activities supporting delivery of the business.
Bachelor's degree in Finance, or equivalent Business degree
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.