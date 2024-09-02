This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

The successor will work on activities involving business case development, economic evaluations, creating and maximizing value from existing commercial agreements.

Strong analytical skills, ability to multitask and prioritize agenda, ability to use judgment and assess risks and implications of decisions made, ability to engage effectively with functional experts, strong business and technical acumen, strong communications skills, good team playing skills will be critical for this role.

​This is 6 month fixed term position for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key Accountabilities:

The Finance coordinator will participate in the activities of the planning and commercial operations like application of economic evaluations methodologies, area development plans, planning forecasts update, as well as other commercial optimization activities.

support activities of the Planning & Commercial Operations teams like assistance in development of the annual plans/latest estimate update;

analysis of budgets and accruals calculation; familiarization with Production Sharing Agreement and support to partner reporting;

get acquainted with commercial models and understanding the principles of economic evaluation and other general financial / commercial support;

participate in internal budget review meetings with AGT VPs as well as attend partners’ budget workshops.”

Essential requirements:

Ability to operate with a strong accounting control mind set.

Proficiency in Excel.

Ability to work well under the demands of constant deadlines, to multi-task, to prioritize and make effective decisions.

Customer centric thinking, strong business and technical judgment, strong analytical, problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Advanced written and spoken English.

Education and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or business-related area.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Project Management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.