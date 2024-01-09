Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The primary purpose of this role to provide support to MEKSA Global Supply Chain teams for the performance management, forecasting and reporting in Middle East region and support MEKSA Performance Management and Planning processes as well as provide MI reporting support to A&P through SAPBPC platform.In addition to the above this role is also required to support the LBM tasks of finance and participate & contribute to business process improvement, simplification initiatives, cost efficiency programs including best practices of inventory management and support compliance to the BP standards in the area of control to protect BP’s interest.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Team and advance your career as

Finance Coordinator – Supply Chain

(Castrol Middle East, Egypt, Pakistan)

In this role You will:

Be responsible for preparation of monthly Rolling Forecast including the timely reporting of the forecasts and associated analysis, ensuring that the forecasts have integrity, have been subject to sufficient level of challenge and peer assist as required and subsequently fully reflect business risks and completing bridges.

including the timely reporting of the forecasts and associated analysis, ensuring that the forecasts have integrity, have been subject to sufficient level of challenge and peer assist as required and subsequently fully reflect business risks and completing bridges. Developing and analysing financial reports (incl. variance analysis on granular level for BO, additives, packaging, others) for use by operational teams, as well as cash cost bridges v/s plan on a monthly basis, supplier spend analysis, variance analysis for actual costs and balance sheet items for all businesses and portfolio of countries.

(incl. variance analysis on granular level for BO, additives, packaging, others) for use by operational teams, as well as cash cost bridges v/s plan on a monthly basis, supplier spend analysis, variance analysis for actual costs and balance sheet items for all businesses and portfolio of countries. Ensuring submission of RF in SAPBPC, meeting all timelines, regional and local reporting of actual and forecasts via Excel as well as Power BI.

Support in co-ordination of annual planning process including long term planning activity.

Understanding and experience with costing methodologies (standard costing, weighted average costing, others), supply chain processes and inventory management.

(standard costing, weighted average costing, others), supply chain processes and inventory management. Responsible for supervising GSC savings through project trackers, validating and confirming the agreed numbers, operating cost, functional cost as well as discussing and engaging with businesses from finance perspective.

Monitor and review the cost allocation and recovery between functions, challenge and ensure the allocation and recovery drivers are agreed between functions.

between functions, challenge and ensure the allocation and recovery drivers are agreed between functions. Review the monthly accruals and ensure compliance to the accounting standards in the region.

Review robust P2P process is running

Support business in RFP process for the new costing calculations on SKU level.

Review the business performance and delivery of improvement in the area debtors and creditors, Capex, Revex, Opex, sustainable working capital reduction, inventory levels and other initiatives currently running in ME.

and delivery of improvement in the area debtors and creditors, Capex, Revex, Opex, sustainable working capital reduction, inventory levels and other initiatives currently running in ME. Monitor and review of the pricing, discount, and rebates process for ME and act as control supervisor.

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized national or international professional financial management / accountancy qualification.

5-6 years’ of Financial Consolidation experience

P roficient in MS Excel AND in a financial reporting tool (eg. PowerBI, Cognos, etc)

(eg. PowerBI, Cognos, etc) Good understanding of how financial control and reporting processes and systems operate.

Costing experience, understanding on Financial Standards (incl. accounting principles), inventories, stock moves, revenue recognition, performance management.

(incl. accounting principles), inventories, stock moves, revenue recognition, performance management. Experience with Supply Chain processes would be an advantage.

Fluency in English

Analytical thinking to critically examine and evaluate problems.

Very good numerical skills with the ability to balance detailed analysis and seeing the bigger picture.

Strong control experience in a business with automated systems and processes.

Ability to handle multiple/conflicting priorities and ability to stick to the deadlines .

. Good interpersonal and communication skills, understanding business priorities.

Ability to challenge current processes and to identify opportunities to simplify and streamline these.

Why join us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Corporate Financial Reporting, Excel Reports, Finance, Financial Analysis, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Financial Analysis Reporting, Financial Consolidations, Financial Reporting Standards (FRS), International Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Inventory Consolidation, Inventory Costing



