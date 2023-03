Job summary

The purpose of the global solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are essential to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully completed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.



The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to bp, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.



The Performance chapter is part of GBS Enabling Solutions which is accountable for leading product stewardship, prioritisation of transformation through deep business engagement and understanding of the value driven by the global products managed. Delivering process and system improvements to drive standardization and enable automation, whilst supporting future product deployments.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead all data planning and execution for Finance and Procurement Global template deployments in various regions/ business

Develop a comprehensive Global Financial Template (GFT) of bp, focusing on master and transactional data

Work with Project Manager, Data team and relevant SMEs

Execute data plan and lead data deliverables for SAP implementation projects across multiple years, including data migration and data creation.

Plan, distribute and carry out technical work in group, including stakeholders outside Project team

Give direction to Data team in preparation of reconciliations of converted data and present to business stakeholders in accordance with GFT standards

Provide data expertise to business users, application owners and IT team

Plan and deliver data technical cutover, mentoring data team members in standard process development.

Give direction and supervise data team’s work in identification and exploration of standardization and process improvement opportunities

Provide Technical inputs in GFT Data for FDF projects and ERP Strategy for bp

Work closely with I&E, Enabling Solutions and other supporting teams to promote One Team and ensure timely Global templates delivery

Essential Education & Experiences: