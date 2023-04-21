Finance Digital Transformation Advisor

Job summary

The Finance Planning & Performance Management (PPM) Solutions team's purpose is to transform ways of working in the area of Planning, Performance and Cost Management by delivering fit for purpose standardized technical solutions through close collaboration with Innovation & Engineering (I&E), Finance PPM and Enablers' organizations. This will enable our businesses to be more agile, execute better and faster decision making, capitalize on untapped business intelligence and ultimately support the reinvention of bp to an IEC (Integrated Energy Company), the delivery of our market commitments and the net zero ambition.



The team's purpose is aligned with the broader strategic themes of the Finance organization:

i. Centralize Activities

ii. Digitize Processes

iii. Optimize Value



This role offers a unique opportunity for an individual wishing to apply existing process automation, visualization and project management skills to help realize our PPM digital transformation strategy.





You will work as part of the wider PPM Solutions with a range of stakeholders, data types and analytic requirements - within Finance, I&E and the business; - oversee delivery of and sustainment of innovative digital solutions throughout their life cycle.



Activities will include:

- Managing end-to-end integrated project execution (from solution discovery through early life support phases) working in agile squads to deliver and deploy the solution

- Gathering and analyzing business transformation requirements around PPM solutions

- Collaborating with I&E technical resources to translate business requirements into a digital solution design proposal - Collaborating with change management resources to deploy delivered solutions to end users including delivery of end user trainings and early life support

- Overseeing the ongoing use of deployed solutions, continously evaluating their present state and optimization needs to ensure they continue to add value as the business processes and technology evolve



Essential Skills:

- A relevant Bachelor's Degree (Finance, Business, etc), be proficient with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint and have good verbal and written communication skills

- Solid understanding of processes underpinning Planning & Performance Management (PPM) activities framework including but not limited to processes such as integrated cost management, business planning, cost budgeting and forecasting, financial and economic modeling, etc.

- Prior experience of implementing and/or sustaining company wide standards -

- Proven track record of thinking around issues to deliver practical business solutions with a focus on the end customer

- Broad technical knowledge of data modeling using SAP and/or Microsoft Azure tools as well as knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ability to work with large, complex data sets

- Solid experience with visualization and data preparation & blending tools (e.g. Power BI, SAC, etc)

- Proven experience in using various project management methods (agile with scrum, waterfall, PRINCE2, and Extreme Programming)

- Motivated self-starter with the ability to drive multiple workstreams with timelines, under limited day to day guidance



Desirable Skills:

- Project Management Professional (PMP) or PRINCE2

- Lean Six Sigma certification

- Experience with bp digital solutions from across the Finance group technical landscape including systems, platforms and data warehouses (e.g. SAP BPC, SAC, Azure, AWS, Palantir, FBW, PMI, EP2, Aurora, etc.)

- Programming skills in Python or other languages



You will work with:

You will need to manage business stakeholders, provide domain expertise as well as demonstrate technical skills. The incumbent will work in a squad model, with other Solutions team members, technical resources, Finance and business stakeholders to transform develop and deploy solutions that deliver maximum long-term value to bp.



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.Apply now!