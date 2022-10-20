Finance Digital Transformation Advisor - Change Management

Grade GResponsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning and performance management and external performance reporting, using advanced technical capabilities to support projects in own area, perform short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.
Job Title: PPM Transformation Change Advisor
Location: Sunbury 3 days. Home working 2 days
Role Synopsis:
The PPM Transformation Change Advisor will report into the Transformation Process and Change Lead, working within the Change team. This role will work on several strategic finance projects across the one PPM programme, delivering robust change management support to ensure the transformation initiatives are effectively executed and that the benefits are realized.
Key Accountabilities:
Deliver Change Management support for the one PPM programme, key activities include:
|Essential Education
Essential criteria & qualifications