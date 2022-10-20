Finance Digital Transformation Advisor - Change Management

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning and performance management and external performance reporting, using advanced technical capabilities to support projects in own area, perform short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.

Job Title: PPM Transformation Change Advisor

Location: Sunbury 3 days. Home working 2 days





Role Synopsis:



The PPM Transformation Change Advisor will report into the Transformation Process and Change Lead, working within the Change team. This role will work on several strategic finance projects across the one PPM programme, delivering robust change management support to ensure the transformation initiatives are effectively executed and that the benefits are realized.



Key Accountabilities:



Deliver Change Management support for the one PPM programme, key activities include:

Identify and facilitate Stakeholder Analysis

Create and execute communications plans to ensure appropriate and timely communications are delivered to stakeholders

Collaborate and engage to ensure key stakeholders (internal and external) are committed to and actively support the programme

Deliver change activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes

Facilitate change impact assessments for the regions /countries that are going live and monitor completion of actions to ensure safe deployment

Develop and support projects with Business Readiness Assessments; help to lead the Business Readiness Plan activities where needed

Assess, deliver, and complete Role Mapping for end users

Assess the training needs (training needs analysis) and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer supporting performance post go-live

Manage the delivery of training including development of any required training materials, scheduling of training and delivery of training

Manage business stability metrics before and after go-live to measure post go-live stabilization

Support facilitation of retrospectives to ensure lessons learned are incorporated with appropriate mitigating actions, ownership and progress tracking

Help drive the sharing of knowledge on best practices in Change Management across PPM, Finance and more broadly across bp

Work within the scaled agile frame (SAFe) approach to plan and manage deliverables

Essential Education Degree or equivalent knowledge/experience

Essential criteria & qualifications Strong Interpersonal Skills – Taking the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution, energizing and influencing others to accomplish goals & initiatives, is aware of internal business relationships within the organization.

Collaborative Style - Provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among people and groups.

Good Listening Skills - Attentive listener, possess effective written & oral communication capabilities; a demonstrated ability to interface with a broad range of business, functional.

Detail-Oriented – Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple competing priorities, detailed-oriented workload.

Business Transformation Experience - Understand workings of business transformation projects, including data & process change activities. Experience in implementing process & organizational change.

Proficient in Change Management practices

Experience of working with a range of entities/sub-entities across bp

Project management experience and solid knowledge of process re-engineering tools (e.g., 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS) is a plus

Desirable criteria & qualificationsWhy join our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!