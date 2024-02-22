Finance Digital Transformation Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

The PPM Digital Transformation Team's purpose is to transform ways of working in Planning, Performance and Cost Management by delivering and sustaining fit for purpose standardised technical solutions through close collaboration with our business partners and (Innovation & Engineering) I&E digital.

Our Goals are; to provide rapid access to integrated data, enable partners with the ability to make business decisions more effectively, capitalise on untapped business intelligence - and ultimately to support the reinvention of bp to an IEC (Integrated Energy Company), the delivery of our market commitments and the net zero ambition.

The team's purpose is aligned with the broader strategic themes of the Finance organisation: Centralise Activity, Digitise Process, Optimise Value.

The PPM Digital Transformation Team is accountable for end-to-end ownership of the PPM Digital Solution Strategy, associated digital spend and the oversight and operation of key central PPM products. This includes:

A deep understanding of PPM and Business user needs and ongoing management of the relationship including effective user engagement forums

Definition of the Business Solution Architecture and Roadmap for the PPM function, driving alignment and integration across the PPM Business Processes & Solutions

Working with I&E to develop and deploy business solutions and ensuring the forecast value is delivered

Understanding and crafting the I&E technical architecture strategy in line with PPM Business Solution Roadmap

Sustaining and improving existing PPM Products, driving optimisation and enhancement to improve efficiency, maintain and increase adoption and reduce running costs

Defining, implementing and maintaining a Change strategy to ensure the PPM solutions are optimally embraced and deliver value to our customers

What You Will Deliver

The PPM Digital Transformation - Portfolio & Delivery Assurance Lead will cover two main areas of responsibility in the Portfolio, Solutions and Sustain team (PS&S).

Portfolio Management

Work with the Snr. Mgr PS&S and key partners across PPM to develop, refine and maintain a PPM Transformation Roadmap that lays out the multi-year journey to delivery the PPM Vision

Work with the Snr. Mgr PS&S to coordinate the collection and prioritisation of demand into a Digital Investment Plan that supports the PPM Vision, working with senior leaders inside and outside of PPM

Liaise with I&E to monitor progress in financial delivery against the annual digital plan and recommend and implement interventions as the need arises

Support the definition, implementation and operation of the PPM digital enhancement prioritisation process, including evaluation of opportunities and coordination of the quarterly Investment Review Board

As Product Owner for the investment workflow in the Business Services Hub, ensure the process remains fit for purpose and supports the Investment Review Board & meets Product Owner requirements

Monitor resource allocation across the portfolio including Product Development, Sustain and Scrum capacity

Lead the risk and issue process across the portfolio; identifying escalations, themes and improving risk capability

Coordinate the Finance Memoranda process for PPM digital investments; Maintain an FM register and central repository, advise and drive consistency and alignment in the FM scope and definition, report on FM sanction including alignment to the (Group Financial Outlook) GFO and progress on benefits realisation.

Program Delivery Assurance

Define an implement a fit-for-purpose PPM solutions delivery assurance process

Work with Chief Product Owners, Product Owners, Scrummasters and squads to assure key assurance elements including: Scope – clear and controlled baseline requirements, objectives, success criteria, business case, terms of reference, benefits realisation Risks and opportunities – clear processes and evidence of effective management of risk and opportunity Planning and scheduling – ensuring appropriately detailed execution strategies, plans and schedules. Capability – assurance of appropriate skills and knowledge, behaviours, deployment of AGILE capability and associated practice Solution – the deliverables and outcomes that meet the partner/customer requirements Financial – any supporting Business Case / FM and EEM (Economic Evaluation Methodology) is well defined maintained and accurate, budgetary processes and accountabilities are clear and followed Governance – the existing processes align to the interests and strategic direction of sponsors and partners.



