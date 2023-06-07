Finance ERP Transformation Change Manager

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Transformation Change Manager

This position can be filled in Budapest, Hungary or Sunbury, UK



Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting



In this role You will:

Support Change and Transformation work stream/squad activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

• Execute all change deliverables to time, quality, cost, and scope

• Develop program communications plan

• Draft and deliver effective programme communications across different channels

• Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions (BCCs) and Team Leads

• Implement Change and Transformation activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes including areas of key system and/or process dependency (i.e., workday, data lake, business warehouse)

• Help implement change impact assessments for the regions /countries / sites including supporting GBS Finance Centers as a key input in determining readiness for Launch

• Collaborate across workstreams/squads to connect on related change impacts for input into program/project deliverables.

• Develop and complete the Role Mapping for end users

• Support the coordination and delivery of training

• Build and track business stability metrics before and after launch to measure post launch stabilization.

• Understand the scope and functionality of S/4 Hana modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e., Ariba, Plant Maintenance, Workday)

What You will need to be successful:

The successful candidate will have a degree level education in Accounting, Finance or Business, with strong experience in Change and Transformation Management.

• You must be able to think critically, communicate, and actively listen.

• To succeed in this role, you need excellent writing skills for purposes of internal communication, drafting of corporate and transactional documents and delivering business advice.

• Some working knowledge of process re-engineering tools such as 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS, Informatica helpful. Proficiency in MS Office applications is required.

• Change management for large SAP S4 Hana implementation or similar



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



