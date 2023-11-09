This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

We are a team with varied strengths spread across the world. Our vision is to create and protect value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. As a team we will establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape.The Finance ERP Transformation Change Manager is an individual contributor that will support team efforts to ensure the ERP Transformation is effectively carried out across the globe and that the benefits are realized.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support Change and Transformation work stream/squad activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

Complete all change deliverables to time, quality, cost, and scope

Develop program communications plan

Draft and deliver effective programme communications across different channels

Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions (BCCs) and Team Leads

Implement Change and Transformation activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes including areas of key system and/or process dependency (i.e., workday, data lake, business warehouse)

Help implement change impact assessments for the regions /countries / sites including supporting GBS Finance Centers as a key input in determining readiness for Launch

Implement the Business Readiness activities including tracking of the BCC Plans and tracking and management of Project Plans

Collaborate across workstreams/squads to connect on related change impacts for input into program/project deliverables.

Develop and complete the Role Mapping for end users

Identify training needs and implement effective training methods to ensure efficient knowledge transfer supporting performance post launch

Support the coordination and delivery of training

Build and supervise business stability metrics before and after launch to measure post launch stabilisation.

Participate in retrospectives and incorporate lessons learned from previous sprint cycles

Understand the scope and functionality of S/4 Hana modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e., Ariba, Plant Maintenance, Workday)

About You

The successful candidate will have a degree level education or equivalent in Accounting, Finance or Business, with solid experience in Change and Transformation Management.

You must be able to think critically, communicate, and actively listen.

To succeed in this role, you need excellent writing skills for purposes of internal communication, drafting of corporate and transactional documents and delivering business advice.

A solid grasp of process re-engineering tools such as 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS, Informatica would be helpful. Proficiency in MS Office applications is required.

Desirable delivery experience

Change management for large SAP S4 Hana implementation or similar

Desirable qualifications

Recognised change management certifications

Desirable work experience

Oil and Gas major

Big 4 or tech consultancy

Banks

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.